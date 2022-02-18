Abysmal Proteas endure another nightmare day in NZ as 1st Test defeat looms | Sport

The Proteas face nearly sure defeat within the first Test towards New Zealand in Christchurch following one other disastrous efficiency on day two on Friday.

Cricket is a “funny game”, as Duanne Olivier identified after day one, and there’s all the time an opportunity of the surprising occurring, but when South Africa do discover a strategy to salvage one thing out of this contest it’s going to absolutely be the best escape of their cricketing historical past.

At stumps on day two, the Proteas had been 34/3 of their second innings with Temba Bavuma (22*) and Rassie van der Dussen (9*) on the crease, trailing by an enormous 353 after New Zealand had posted 482 of their first dig.

SCORECARD | NZ v Proteas – 1st Test

In each side, the Proteas have been utterly outplayed on this match and when wickets had been tumbling late within the day, it bordered on the embarrassing.

Sarel Erwee (0), Dean Elgar (0) and Aiden Markram (2) all fell inside fast succession, leaving the guests reeling at 4/3 after that they had spent hours chasing leather-based all around the Hagley Oval turf.

It was like the edges had been taking part in on two totally different wickets, and the optimism that was generated after the Proteas’ 2-1 sequence win towards India final month has now been considerably extinguished following two days of critically poor cricket from coach Mark Boucher’s males.

While the batting struggles commanded consideration by the tip of the day, it was an equally woeful bowling efficiency from South Africa, who had been unable to construct up any sustained stress because the New Zealanders scored freely.

The traces and lengths from the Proteas had been just too inconsistent, they usually floated by the day for giant intervals the place there did not look like a lot by way of plans to get the batters out.

With each passing run and boundary, the South African heads dropped a bit extra, and by the tip they had been empty and flat.

Henry Nicholls cashed in on the 2 dropped catches he survived on Thursday with a surprising 105, however the earliest frustration for the Proteas got here within the type of nightwatchman Neil Wagner, who blasted 49 (56) to set the tone earlier than he was ultimately out to Kagiso Rabada (2/113).

Glenton Stuurman (1/124) then picked up his first Test wicket when he had Daryl Mitchell (16) caught by Elgar, however that was pretty much as good because it bought for the debutant, who was focused by the New Zealanders.

Without a specialist spinner, Elgar then turned to Aiden Markram (2/27) in a transfer that spoke volumes about simply how determined the state of affairs was.

There was some reward, too, as Markram eliminated Colin de Grandomme (45 off 42) and Kyle Jamieson (15 off 19), however the worst was but to come back for the Proteas.

With the end line in sight, the South African bowlers then toiled much more as Tom Blundell (96 off 138) and No 11 Matt Henry (58* off 68) then mixed for a 94-run partnership off simply 101 balls for the tenth and closing wicket that was agony for the Proteas.

It was the very best partnership of the New Zealand innings, and when Marco Jansen (2/96) ultimately had Blundell caught behind, the hosts had been 387 forward.

As if issues could not get any worse, Erwee (0) was then out lbw to Tim Southee with simply the second ball of the innings because the 32-year-old accomplished a forgettable debut.

Elgar (0) adopted quickly afterwards, nicking off to Henry because the Proteas had been lowered to 2/2, and when Markram (2) departed, the highest order collapse was full.

Scores briefly:

SA 95 & 34/3 (T Bavuma 22*; T Southee 2/20)

New Zealand 482 (H Nicholls 105, T Blundell 95, M Henry 58*; D Olivier 3/100)

SA path by 353 runs