Accident involving 2 bakkies in Vanderbijlpark, 7 killed, 2 injured | News24

Seven individuals have been killed and two others injured when two bakkies collided. (ER24 through Twitter)

Seven individuals have been killed and two others injured when two bakkies collided on the R553 in Vanderbijlpark on Saturday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring stated their paramedics and different emergency providers arrived on the scene after 03:00 and located the 2 wrecked automobiles in the course of the street.

“On nearer inspection, medics discovered the our bodies of six males and a girl, aged between 14 and 30. The our bodies have been within the entrance and behind one of many automobiles.

“Unfortunately, all seven sufferers had already succumbed to their accidents and have been later declared lifeless. A male driver within the different bakkie and his passenger have been assessed and located to have sustained critical accidents,” Meiring said.

The two were treated and transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

Meiring said details surrounding this incident were unknown, but local authorities were investigating.

