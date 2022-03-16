Accused Chinatown killer Assamad Nash refuses to come to court: judge

The homeless man accused of butchering 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee in her Chinatown house refused to come back to court docket Wednesday as he was indicted within the brutal slaying.

Assamad Nash, 25, was notably absent in Manhattan Supreme Court as prosecutors served an indictment charging him with homicide, housebreaking and sexually motivated housebreaking within the heinous Feb. 13 crime.

“It is my understanding the defendant has refused” to come back to court docket, Justice Laura Ward mentioned about Nash, who has been locked up on Riker’s Island since Feb. 14.

Nash, a homeless man with previous robberies and petit crimes on his rap sheet, allegedly adopted Lee, a Korean American inventive producer, into her house and stabbed her to dying with a knife believed to have come from her personal kitchen.

The vile act despatched shockwaves by the town amid a surge in violence targeting New Yorkers of Asian descent.

Chilling surveillance video allegedly confirmed Nash trailing Lee as she made her means up six flights of stairs to her house at 111 Chrystie Street at round 4:20 a.m.

Christina Yuna Lee was described as “a bright and beloved New Yorker” by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Linkedin

The creep ran up behind her and compelled his means into the house simply earlier than the door closed, court docket paperwork state.

A neighbor throughout the hallway from the lady’s house referred to as 911 round 4:22 a.m. after listening to her determined screams and sounds of a battle.

“I heard her screaming for help,” Lee’s subsequent door neighbor instructed The Post the day after the horrifying homicide. “I heard someone else inside her apartment, he was trying to make her quiet.”

Assamad Nash is arraigned in Manhattan Criminal court docket in February. Pool Photo

“She was screaming, ‘Help me!’” mentioned the neighbor, who declined to establish himself.

The sufferer fought fiercely for her life, leaving her attacker with cuts to his physique, police sources have mentioned.

When cops arrived, Nash tried to flee utilizing the house’s fireplace escape, however barricaded himself inside after recognizing a police officer on the roof.

Police busted the door open at round 5:40 a.m. and found Lee bleeding in a bath — with greater than 40 stab wounds to her torso, head and neck, in line with prosecutors and sources.

Nash was discovered hiding below the mattress, with the bloodied yellow-handled kitchen knife hidden behind the dresser.

The choose on Wednesday instructed prosecutors to difficulty a “force order” to compel him to come back to court docket for arraignment on the indictment April 6.

“Today’s indictment marks the beginning of our pursuit of justice in the name of Christina Yuna Lee, a bright and beloved New Yorker who should not have had her life cut short in such a violent, shocking manner in her own home,” mentioned Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in an announcement.

“Ms. Yuna Lee’s death not only devastated her loved ones, but struck fear into the hearts of our AAPI neighbors, who have already suffered far too much pain in recent years,” he mentioned.

Lee, who labored for the music platform Splice, had been within the house for lower than a yr, in line with the constructing’s proprietor, who remembered her as “such a sweet girl.”