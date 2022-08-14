Accusing a cop: One woman’s journey through the LAPD’s secretive discipline system

Kelsie Mathews thought she’d lastly gained a bit of little bit of justice.

She had labored with Los Angeles police investigators for months to show that her former boyfriend, an LAPD officer, had sexually assaulted her and acted inappropriately with different ladies and arrestees. Then, in September, she obtained a letter saying that they had corroborated her claims.

The letter additionally mentioned an “appropriate penalty” can be imposed on her ex-boyfriend, Officer Oscar Rojas, however it will not be disclosed to Mathews or the general public resulting from confidentiality legal guidelines round police personnel information.

Mathews, a 35-year-old actress and tv manufacturing assistant, mentioned aid washed over her. Prosecutors had already determined to not cost Rojas criminally, citing a scarcity of proof, however the LAPD’s letter made it appear as if he would at the very least be held accountable inside the division.

“Although I don’t know the exact punishment, knowing that my tears didn’t fall on deaf ears is a small victory and some kind of justice,” she mentioned in an emotional TikTook publish.

That feeling wouldn’t final.

Mathews’ case is certainly one of many lately during which LAPD officers accused of great misconduct have been spared punishment by division disciplinary boards whose choices trump these of inner investigators and the police chief and happen below a veil of secrecy that deters impartial scrutiny.

According to an investigation by The Times, the assault discovering towards Rojas was quietly overturned by such a panel after what’s referred to as a Board of Rights continuing. Rojas, who declined to remark by an lawyer, was by no means disciplined for assault and stays an officer regardless of being advisable for termination by Chief Michel Moore.

He returned to the job and labored out of the Foothill Division till just lately, when he was reassigned to residence pending a brand new investigation into an unrelated matter that officers wouldn’t describe.

The concern of officer self-discipline has attracted consideration for years. Moore criticized the process in 2020 as too lenient on probably the most problematic officers. In January, Mayor Eric Garcetti said the disciplinary process needed to be reformed as a result of it too usually resulted in stiff penalties supported by high metropolis and police officers being put aside in favor of lesser penalties or none in any respect. In March, the LAPD inspector normal launched a report discovering that most officers found to have wrongfully opened fire on people in recent years avoided serious punishment or received no discipline at all.

Newer, all-civilian listening to boards, just like the one which heard Mathews’ case in 2021, have been found to be even more lenient than boards composed of fellow officers. The Police Commission is working to revise its guide for disciplinary hearings, however gained’t say what the revisions would deal with or after they can be full, as they’re below negotiation with the police union.

For Mathews, the secrecy of the method made it scary and intimidating and undermined its legitimacy. The Times usually doesn’t title sexual assault survivors, however Mathews agreed to be recognized partly to pierce the veil across the course of and share the toll it took.

To pursue her case towards Rojas, Mathews needed to open the contents of her cellphone and her most intimate textual content messages to investigators. She sat by 5 interviews reliving the moments when she alleged Rojas abused her.

She testified in individual over the course of three days at Rojas’ listening to, the place a labor consultant for Rojas put her by a brutal cross-examination earlier than a panel of three older males. She mentioned she had the assist of a sufferer advocate and the feminine inner affairs detective working the case, however a good friend who got here to face by her needed to wait exterior of the listening to room.

To notice months later that the slim victory she thought she’d gained didn’t finish in self-discipline for assault, and that Rojas was nonetheless an officer, was infuriating, Mathews mentioned. It made her really feel as if the LAPD deliberately misled her to suppose he had been punished with a view to hold her quiet.

“It’s disgusting,” she mentioned. “The system needs a total revamp.”

Lizabeth Rhodes, the LAPD’s director of constitutional policing and coverage, mentioned the regulation bars the division from discussing particular person instances towards officers, however each allegation of misconduct is “thoroughly investigated.”

The investigation

On March 20, 2019, a Crime Stoppers tip line obtained an nameless e mail saying Rojas had been “photographing nude models in his uniform with his badge and department issued gun, and posting pictures on social media such as Instagram,” in response to a report by prosecutors within the Los Angeles County district lawyer’s workplace.

“He also sexually abused his ex-girlfriend. He hides behind his badge while [he] preys on girls,” the tipster mentioned.

Soon after, Mathews mentioned, inner affairs confirmed up at her door.

At first she was scared, partly as a result of she mentioned Rojas had warned her that she would by no means be capable of persuade others — particularly different cops — that he had abused her.

“He kept telling me he is a police officer, so no one would believe me over him,” she mentioned.

But Mathews mentioned she additionally felt she owed it to herself and different ladies in related conditions to talk up. So she cooperated.

Mathews mentioned she advised the detectives all the things she might bear in mind, digging again by reminiscences she had tried to bury.

Mathews mentioned she started courting Rojas in August 2018, and their relationship was poisonous from the beginning. She mentioned she tried to interrupt up with him a number of occasions over the subsequent seven months, however stayed within the relationship for sophisticated emotional causes involving concern and “trauma bonding” — a course of much like Stockholm syndrome, during which victims can type attachments to their abusers over time.

According to the prosecutors’ report, Mathews described to investigators a number of events during which Rojas compelled himself on her or “sodomized” her as she screamed “Stop!” and “No!” and struggled to get away. In California, the crime of sodomy requires penetration of the anus with out consent, utilizing drive to beat the sufferer’s will.

In one incident, Mathews described Rojas holding her down and inserting a intercourse toy into her as she cried and tried to battle him off of her, in response to the report. After he stopped, she mentioned, she went to the lavatory, realized she was bleeding, then “went to bed, curled herself into a fetal position, cried, and told Rojas not to touch her,” the report mentioned.

“Rojas told her she was fine, and was overreacting.”

Rojas made no response to the allegations within the publicly accessible parts of the report.

Text messages between the 2, cited within the report, included references to abuse.

In one, Rojas wrote, “I am mean to you … and make you feel abuse.”

In one other, Rojas contemplated them breaking apart, writing, “I guess I am f— up and can’t change, and honestly if you feel like I am abusing you that way it’s time for me to leave.”

Prosecutors wrote that Mathews in textual content messages to Rojas and buddies “accused Rojas of transgressions, including trying to force her into a threesome, being verbally mean to her, and engaging in ‘emotional cheating,’” however by no means accused him within the texts of sodomizing her.

An in depth good friend of Mathews spoke immediately with The Times on situation of anonymity as a result of she feared being handled negatively by the LAPD. She mentioned Mathews had claimed on the time that Rojas was abusive, together with that he had sodomized her. The good friend mentioned she had urged Mathews to interrupt up with him.

Investigators additionally reviewed pictures that Rojas allegedly despatched to Mathews from work.

Under one image that was reviewed by The Times of an individual on a stretcher, Rojas had written, “I tased this guy multiple times after we got into a scuffle with him.” Under one other image of a person in a jail facility, the textual content learn, “That’s the mother f— that ruin my night.”

The Times additionally reviewed a picture from Instagram that Rojas, an beginner photographer, had allegedly shot of a mannequin carrying a police uniform and holding a gun.

Bill Seki, an lawyer for Rojas, mentioned neither he nor the officer would touch upon the case.

The prison evaluate

Three counts of sodomy by Rojas had been introduced by police to prosecutors within the L.A. County district lawyer’s workplace in July 2020, below former Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey. All three had been rejected.

In their report on the case, prosecutors famous that Mathews and Rojas had texted about abuse by Rojas, and that Mathews had mentioned abuse by him with a good friend.

They famous that Mathews’ therapist had supplied an announcement to investigators saying that Mathews suffered “emotional and psychological impact in her daily life,” allegedly because of being sexually assaulted by Rojas, and that the assaults she had reported included sodomy in Las Vegas.

The prosecutors additionally famous Mathews had medical information associated to therapy for an anal situation in May 2019 — about two months after the couple had damaged up — that Mathews mentioned was the results of being sodomized by Rojas.

Still, prosecutors concluded there was “no corroborative physical evidence” to show sodomy claims.

They mentioned there have been “inconsistencies” in Mathews’ story, together with when particular abuses occurred, and so they questioned the timing of her disclosures of being sodomized to others, noting that some got here after she and Rojas had damaged up.

They wrote that Mathews was “extremely upset” by alleged infidelity on Rojas’ half on the finish of their relationship, and that she had reached out to different ladies on Instagram to warn them about him, together with by accessing his social media accounts.

All of that, in response to prosecutors, could possibly be utilized in a prison continuing to assault Mathews’ credibility and counsel she had “a motive to fabricate” allegations towards Rojas. They concluded they “could not prove Rojas committed the crime of sodomy beyond a reasonable doubt” and closed the case with out submitting costs.

The prosecutor’s workplace, now below Dist. Atty. George Gascón, mentioned it will not touch upon the selections within the case below the prior administration. But a spokesperson mentioned the workplace takes all allegations of sexual assault critically and assigns prosecutors with intercourse crimes coaching and expertise to all instances involving sexual assault allegations, together with these towards officers.

Patti Giggans, who has labored with victims of intimate companion abuse in L.A. for many years by her group Peace Over Violence, mentioned she was not stunned by the choice to shut the case.

Sexual assault victims have many official causes for not instantly coming ahead about abuse, Giggans mentioned, and minor inconsistencies of their recollections of abuse are widespread.

“In court,” she mentioned, “that’s always used against the survivor.”

Prosecutors hardly ever file costs in intimate companion sexual assault instances exactly due to such vulnerabilities, as a result of there are normally few or no witnesses, and since the accused can declare the alleged abuse was consensual intercourse, Giggans mentioned.

Sadly, she mentioned, Mathews’ state of affairs “is a primary example of how the system was really geared to fail her.”

Internal self-discipline

Prosecutors by no means advised Mathews of their choice to not cost Rojas. Instead, she was advised by the inner affairs detectives, who mentioned they had been nonetheless pursuing administrative self-discipline — and wanted her to testify.

Mathews mentioned she was advised the disciplinary listening to can be tightly managed and that she and Rojas can be stored aside. Instead, she mentioned, Rojas parked beside her within the parking zone and got here close to her within the hallway, claiming he was searching for the lavatory.

When Rojas was testifying, Mathews mentioned, she wasn’t allowed within the room. But when it got here time for her to testify, Rojas’ consultant peppered her with questions whereas Rojas stood behind him and stared her down, she mentioned.

Mathews mentioned the consultant ridiculed her and tried to poke holes in her story by shaming her and implying she was slutty or silly. She mentioned a earlier abusive relationship was referenced to counsel she was a continual accuser, not an actual sufferer.

By the top, Mathews mentioned she felt victimized yet again — absolutely uncovered, however in an setting that shielded Rojas, his consultant and the listening to officers from any scrutiny in any respect.

After she left, she heard nothing for months, till the letter got here within the mail.

“Your allegations that an employee photographed partially nude models in a Department uniform, sent inappropriate photographs of arrestees, and sexually assaulted you over different dates, have been classified as Sustained, which means the investigation determined that the acts alleged did occur and [constitute] misconduct,” the letter learn.

It mentioned Rojas can be disciplined.

He wasn’t — at the very least not for assault. The Times couldn’t decide what self-discipline, if any, Rojas obtained in relation to the opposite allegations of misconduct.

Under division coverage, Mathews was supposed to learn that the sexual assault discovering was reversed. But she mentioned she by no means was — till she was advised by The Times.

Giggans mentioned she was pleasantly stunned the LAPD took Mathews’ claims critically and pursued them as far, which she mentioned is uncommon. But the secrecy across the self-discipline course of — and the result of the case — alarmed her.

“It speaks to this bigger issue: the lack of transparency, the lack of fairness, the lack of openness, the lack of representation in this hearing,” Giggans mentioned. “That, I think, needs to be reformed.”

Secrecy persists

Supporters of the present self-discipline course of, together with the police union, say claims that it’s too secretive are baseless. They say officers are topic to the identical prosecutorial scrutiny as everybody else and need to be handled like everybody else in relation to noncriminal, office issues — that are nearly at all times dealt with discreetly by employers.

Union officers declare that officers usually face false accusations, and that closed-door hearings present a good technique of adjudicating such claims with out needlessly tarnishing an officer’s status.

Transparency advocates disagree. They argue that disciplinary proceedings towards officers accused of mistreating members of the general public they’re sworn to guard are a matter of public curiosity. They contend that such proceedings ought to be made public — simply as they had been till 2006.

That yr, a California Supreme Court ruling on the confidentiality of police information was interpreted by L.A. and different California cities as requiring police disciplinary hearings to be closed — until state legislators modified the regulation to explicitly permit entry as soon as extra.

Lawmakers haven’t executed so. In 2019, they did act to make police information associated to findings of extreme drive, dishonesty or sexual assault open to the general public, however there are limits — together with that these findings should be “sustained.”

Citing the 2019 regulation and the LAPD’s letter to Mathews sustaining her sexual assault allegations, The Times requested the division’s investigative information from Mathews’ case and was denied.

Cmdr. Bryan Lium, then-head of the LAPD’s threat administration and authorized affairs division, confirmed the authenticity of the letter Mathews had obtained, however mentioned the result had been “changed” because of the disciplinary board listening to and there have been no information that could possibly be launched — which means the sustained sexual assault discovering at the very least had been overturned.

Lium mentioned Mathews ought to have been despatched an up to date letter, however that wouldn’t be public, both.

“We will not release it, and I can’t disclose it, and I can’t discuss it,” Lium mentioned.

Mathews mentioned she by no means received a brand new letter.

Were it not for The Times’ inquiries, she by no means would have recognized that the result of the case had modified, or that the ex-boyfriend she assumed can be fired remains to be an officer — which she finds “terrifying.”

Kelsie Mathews, 35, accused her LAPD ex-boyfriend of abuse. The disciplinary course of left her feeling victimized yet again, she mentioned. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Mathews had additionally by no means seen the prosecutors’ report rejecting her case towards Rojas.

When The Times shared it along with her, it made her offended — each for herself and for different victims of sexual assault. Prosecutors appeared much less targeted on her claims towards Rojas than on the potential makes an attempt by his protection counsel to discredit her, which was incorrect, she mentioned.

“This is what they do to victims,” she mentioned. “This is why women don’t come forward.”