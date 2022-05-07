‘Accusing me to get cheap fame and money’: Shahid Afridi denies allegations by Danish Kaneria – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has hit again at former teammate Danish Kaneria after the spinner put out some explosive accusations towards him. The all-rounder claimed that Kaneria was making the allegations “to get cheap fame and money”.

Kaneria had tagged Afridi as a liar, “manipulator” and a “characterless person” for mistreating him throughout their taking part in days. He alleged that Afridi didn’t need him within the Pakistan squad out of jealousy. He additionally accused the all-rounder of focusing on him for being a Hindu.

The spinner additional added that it damage his non secular sentiments when Afridi requested him to transform to Islam. As per Kaneria, he bought no consideration from the previous Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ijaz Butt concerning his complaints towards the all-rounder.

Shahid Afridi opened up concerning the claims throughout an interview with a Pakistani information channel. He argued that Kaneria is making such allegations for cash and low cost publicity. Afridi additionally famous that Kaneria had claimed the non secular sentiment angle as a result of he was speaking with an Indian web site.

“Why is he placing allegations against me now? Why did he not complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board and Habib Bank Limited about my behaviour towards him at that time?” Afridi mentioned.

“He is giving interviews to our rival country and evoking religious sentiments.”

Kaneria had additionally claimed that Afridi, who was the skipper of the group, deliberately benched him and provoked different teammates towards him. But after Younis Khan was elected the brand new captain, the spinner grew to become a daily member of the 11-member squad. He additionally thanked his different teammates for being supportive throughout these days. Kaneria mentioned, “I was very lucky as my other teammates were very supportive. I indeed enjoyed playing with them from the day 1 of my career.”

Danish Kaneria was part of the Pakistan cricket squad for nearly a decade. In his 61 check appearances for Pakistan, the leg-spinner scalped a complete of 261 wickets. Against India, he performed 11 matches to take 43 wickets.

He additionally featured in 18 One-Day Internationals, the place he picked up 15 wickets. His cricketing profession got here to an finish in 2012 after he bought banned by the England Cricket Board over the spot-fixing expenses in the course of the English County Championship Pro-League matches in 2009.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.