Acer Unveils New Vero, Glasses-Free 3D Viewing-Supported Predator Laptops

Acer has expanded its vary of environmental-centric Vero gadgets on Wednesday by introducing the Aspire Vero (AV14-51) and Aspire Vero (AV15-52) laptops, Veriton Vero (VVZ4694G) all-in-one (AIO) desktop, Vero PD2325W projector, two new Vero IPS displays, and Vero mouse and keyboard. Alongside the brand new Vero gadgets, the PC maker has launched its Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop computer and new SpatialLabs View and SpatialLabs Pro shows. The new SpatialLabs gadgets are particularly designed to ship glasses-free 3D gaming expertise.

Acer Aspire Vero, Veriton Vero, Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition worth

The Acer Aspire Vero (AV14-51) and Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-52) can be available within the US beginning at $749.99 (roughly Rs. 58,300). Both the laptops will even be accessible within the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) area from EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 73,200) and in China beginning at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,400). The Acer Veriton Vero (VV46494G), however, will debut within the US beginning at $799 (roughly Rs. 62,100) and within the EMEA at EUR 919 (roughly Rs. 74,800).

While the Acer Aspire Vero (AV14-51) and Aspire Vero (AV15-52) can be accessible within the US from September and EMEA in addition to China beginning August, the Veriton Vero (VVZ4694G) AIO will go on sale within the US from October and within the EMEA beginning July.

Alongside the Aspire Vero laptops and Veriton Vero AIO PC, Acer Vero CB272 monitor can be accessible for buy at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 27,200) within the US. It will even launch within the EMEA area at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,500) and in China at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700). The Acer Vero B247Y G monitor, however, will debut within the US at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 15,500), within the EMEA at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 21,900) and in China at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,200).

Meanwhile, the Acer Vero PD2325W projector can be accessible within the US beginning at $559 (roughly Rs. 43,400). The worth for EMEA is mounted at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 44,700), and in China it’s going to retail at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,600).

Both Acer Vero displays and the Vero PD2325W projector can be accessible beginning the third quarter.

In addition to those, Acer Vero keyboard and mouse set can be accessible within the US at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,200). It will debut within the EMEA at EUR 69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,700) and in China at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,600). The Acer Vero mouse can be individually accessible at $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,300) within the US, EUR 24.99 (roughly Rs. 2,000) in EMEA, and CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300) in China.

The Acer Vero keyboard and mouse set in addition to the mouse individually can be accessible within the US and EMEA beginning November. However, the gadgets will go on sale in China from October.

Apart from the Vero gadgets, the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition (PH315-55s) can be accessible within the US beginning at $3,399.99 (roughly Rs. 2,64,200). It will even debut within the EMEA at EUR 3,299 (roughly Rs. 2,68,600). The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition can be accessible within the US within the early interval of the fourth quarter, whereas its availability within the EMEA is ready for September.

The 14-inch Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-52s), however, will debut within the US beginning at $1,599.99 (roughly Rs. 1,24,300) and at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,22,100) within the EMEA. The 16-inch Predator Triton 300 SE (PT316-51s) will debut within the US beginning at $1,749.99 (roughly Rs. 1,36,000), within the EMEA at EUR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,30,200), and in China at CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,26,300).

Acer 14-inch Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-52s) can be accessible within the US from July and within the EMEA beginning June. In distinction, Acer 16-inch Predator Triton 300 SE (PT316-51s) can be accessible beginning August within the US, in July within the EMEA and China.

Alongside the Predator laptops, the lineup consists of the Predator XB273K LV monitor that can be accessible within the US at $999 (roughly Rs. 77,600), within the EMEA at EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 77,300), and in China at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,900). There can also be the Acer Nitro XV272U RV monitor that may come at $449 (roughly Rs. 34,900) to the US markets, at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,500) within the EMEA, and at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700) in China.

Both Predator XB273K LV and Nitro XV272U RV can be accessible beginning the third quarter.

Lastly, the Acer SpatialLabs View (ASV15-1B) can be available within the US at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 85,400). It could be bought beginning this summer season within the US.

Details concerning the India launch of the brand new Acer gadgets are but to be revealed.

Acer Aspire Vero (AV14-51) specs

The Acer Aspire Vero (AV14-51) comes with a 14-inch full-HD show and is powered by as much as a Twelfth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, together with Intel Iris Xe graphics and as much as 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The laptop computer carries as much as 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD and is provided with a variety of ports, together with Thunderbolt 4 and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. It additionally has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The laptop computer is available in Cobblestone Grey and Mariana Blue color choices and has an OceanGlass trackpad that’s created from an ocean sure plastic materials.

Similar to the earlier Aspire Vero fashions, the Acer Aspire Vero (AV14-51) is claimed to have a chassis that utilises 30 p.c post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, which helps save 21 p.c carbon emissions, in accordance with the corporate. Acer additionally mentioned that it makes use of 50 p.c PCR plastic for its keycaps and 30 p.c PCR plastic for the display bezels.

The chassis of the Acer Aspire Vero (AV14-51) can also be claimed to haven’t any paint to assist scale back carbon footprint to some extent. Further, there’s a backside cowl with customary screws to let customers simply substitute the inbuilt RAM and SSD.

Acer can also be providing the internal packaging of the laptop computer as a multipurpose field that may be folded right into a triangular laptop computer stand.

Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-52) specs

Just just like the Aspire Vero (AV14-51), the Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-52) has an inventory of eco-conscious design-level and packaging options that makes it completely different from the competitors. However, when it comes to variations over the 14-inch mannequin, the Aspire Vero (AV15-52) carries a 15-inch full-HD show. It comes with a full-HD digicam.

Acer Veriton Vero (VVZ4694G) specs

The Acer Veriton Vero (VVZ4694G) incorporates a 24-inch full-HD IPS show with 88 p.c screen-to-body ratio. The show unit of the AIO can be VESA mounted to a wall. The PC is claimed to be fabricated from 30 p.c PCR materials. It is provided with as much as a Twelfth-generation Intel Core i9 processor, together with discrete Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics, and as much as 64GB of DDR4 RAM. There can also be as much as 1TB of PCIe SSD or 2TB HDD storage.

Connectivity choices on the Acer Veriton Vero AIO embrace Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, Gigabit Ethernet, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports.

The AIO PC comes with Windows Hello assist that makes use of an infrared (IR) sensor for facial recognition. There is a discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 for enhanced safety. Further, the Acer Veriton Vero (VVZ4694G) equips with a 5-megapixel webcam that’s built-in with a Tobii Aware sensible sensor claimed to lock and blur the display if one other person tries to entry it.

Acer Vero CB273 specs

The Acer Vero CB273 is available in a 27-inch measurement and has a full-HD IPS panel. It presents Delta E<1 ranking that’s touted to guarantee wealthy and correct color supply. Additionally, the panel is TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe licensed — suggesting decreased high-energy blue mild emission.

The monitor is provided with a KVM swap that permits you to swap between a number of computer systems whereas utilizing the identical monitor, keyboard, and mouse. Acer Vero CB273 features a USB Type-C port to supply as much as 90W energy to different gadgets. Moreover, the monitor is fabricated from an 85 p.c PCR plastic and 5 ocean sure plastic (OBP) materials, the corporate mentioned.

Acer Vero B247Y G specs

The Acer Vero B247Y G incorporates a 23.8-inch full-HD IPS panel. It comes with the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certification. Similar to the 27-inch model, the Acer Vero B247Y G can also be designed with an 85 p.c PCR plastic and 5 ocean sure plastic (OBP) materials.

Acer Vero PD2325W specs

The Acer Vero PD2325W comes with a 2,200 lumens lamp and a WXGA (1,280×800 pixels) decision. The projector can also be claimed to have a excessive 2,000,000:1 distinction ratio and helps 125 p.c REC 709 huge color gamut. It is provided with options together with Auto Keystone Correction and an built-in BlueLightShield that helps blue mild filter changes.

The Vero PD2325W is claimed to have the LED mild supply that gives as much as a protracted 30,000-hour lifespan and helps machine obtain 50 p.c power financial savings in comparison with conventional mercury-containing lamp projectors. The projector additionally has a chassis that’s created from a fabric containing 50 p.c PCR plastic.

Acer has built-in a 5W speaker inside the Vero PD2325W. It can also be claimed to assist 24×7 steady use for public shows and museum exhibitions.

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition (PH315-55s) specs

The Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition (PH315-55s) comes with a 15.6-inch UHD 2D show that has a lenticular lens optically bonded on prime of it to supply 2D and stereoscopic 3D views, with out requiring any particular glasses. The laptop computer can also be preloaded with SpatialLabs TrueGame app that’s claimed to have a devoted pre-configured profile to current video games in stereoscopic 3D views. The app has assist for over 50 trendy and basic titles on launch and can add profiles for extra titles on a steady foundation.

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition carries a lenticular lens to supply 2D and stereoscopic 3D views

Acer has outfitted the laptop computer with as much as a Twelfth-generation Intel Core i9 processor, together with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM and as much as PCIe 4 NVMe SSDs storage. Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition (PH315-55s) additionally has a dual-fan format that features a proprietary fifth-generation AeroBlade 3D fan, which is claimed to assist hold the system working cool. The format can also be supported by liquid steel thermal grease and Acer’s CoolBoost expertise.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition (PH315-55s) runs Windows 11 and is accessible with Wi-Fi 6E assist. It additionally consists of ports resembling HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-52s) specs

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-52s) comes with a 14-inch 16:10 show that has an OLED panel possibility. The laptop computer is provided with as much as a Twelfth-generation Intel Core processor, together with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics.

Acer has supplied Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i to supply superior wi-fi connectivity assist. The laptop computer additionally consists of ports resembling Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE (PT316-51s) specs

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE (PT316-51s) comes with a 16-inch show that has an choice to rise up to WUXGA decision. The laptop computer additionally presents as much as 240Hz refresh charge and is powered by as much as a Twelfth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, together with as much as 32GB of DDR5 RAM. It helps Nvidia G-Sync and Nvidia Optimus applied sciences to let customers dynamically swap between the built-in graphics and discrete graphics with out having to reboot. There are fifth-generation AeroBlade 3D followers, Vortex Flow airflow steering expertise, and liquid steel thermal grease for thermal administration.

Acer has supplied Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet controller on the 16-inch mannequin for wired connections. There are additionally ports together with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A.

Acer Predator XB273K LV specs

The Acer Predator XB273K LV carries a 27-inch UHD (3,840×2,160), Agile-Splendor IPS panel with a 160Hz refresh charge and a 0.5ms response time. The panel additionally has Delta E<1 ranking for color accuracy.

Further, the monitor has assist for HDMI 2.1 and is VESA DisplayHDR 600 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe-certified.

Acer Nitro XV272U RV specs

The Acer Nitro XV272U RV comes with a 27-inch WQHD (2,560×1,440) Agile-Splendor IPS panel that has a 170Hz refresh charge (overclocked) and 1ms response time. It helps 95 p.c of the DCI-P3 color gamut with a Delta E<1 certification. Furthermore, the monitor has AMD FreeSync Premium assist and is TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe-certified.

Acer SpatialLabs View specs

The Acer SpatialLabs View (ASV15-1B) is a 15.6-inch 4K show that may be linked to a PC to supply a glasses-free stereoscopic 3D viewing. It works with the SpatialLabs TrueGame app that enables avid gamers to play titles in an immersive view. The show additionally has Adobe RGB color gamut and is provided with a LAN port.

Acer SpatialLabs View (ASV15-1B) comes with a 15.6-inch 4K show

There can also be Acer’s proprietary SpatialLabs Go expertise that’s claimed to generate 3D content material of something that may be displayed in full display at a press of a button.

Acer SpatialLabs View Pro specs

The Acer SpatialLabs View Pro (ASV15-1BP) additionally has a 15.6-inch 4K show — similar to the common SpatialLabs View. The show additionally consists of assist for an inventory of file codecs out-of-the-box to assist a wide range of creators. It additionally consists of assist for Datasmith to let customers function 3D software program resembling Revit, Solidworks, and Cinema 4D utilizing devoted plugins. The Pro variant additionally comes with VESA mount assist.