Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video

Acharya is ready to premiere Amazon Prime Video on May 20, the streaming platform has introduced. The Telugu-language actioner involves subscription-based streaming companies, colloquially known as over-the-top (OTT) companies, lower than a month after it was launched in theatres on April 29. Acharya opened to an excellent response on the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana field workplace — incomes a share of practically Rs 29.5 crore on the primary day — however didn’t maintain. It collected practically Rs. 38.45 crore in Telugu states throughout its full run, recovering merely 38 % of the pre-release funding, and ended up being a industrial failure.

Headlined by Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, the Acharya solid options Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, and Kishore in supporting roles. Kajal Aggarwal was to play Chiranjeevi’s love curiosity within the film however her parts have been eliminated because the makers felt they didn’t match the narrative. This was the Gang Leader actor’s first launch because the 2019 launch Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Charan, then again, was seen within the interval drama RRR, which was launched practically a month earlier than Acharya.

Acharya is written and directed by Koratala Siva, who beforehand directed films such because the Jr NTR-led Janatha Garage and the political drama Bharat Ane Nenu, and marks his first collaboration with Chiranjeevi. It is produced by Charan underneath his Konidela Production Company, greatest recognized for backing the previously-mentioned Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and the actioner Khaidi No 150.

Acharya revolves round a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-reformer, performed by Chiranjeevi, who locks horns with the Endowments division for misusing funds meant for temples. As the story progresses, we’re launched to Charan’s Siddha, a braveheart who protects Dharmasthali– the hyperlink between a divine river and the sacred land. Acharya’s music has been composed by Mani Sharma, who is thought for his work on films such because the action-drama Indra and the Gopichand-led Seetimaarr.

