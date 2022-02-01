Acid-bath murder accused fronts court

The man accused of murdering his 19-year-old accomplice after she was discovered lifeless in a shower of acid has appeared in courtroom for the primary time.

The man accused of murdering a 19-year-old girl who was discovered lifeless in a bath crammed with acid of their western Sydney residence has had his case adjourned.

Armina Hayat’s physique was found within the unit she shared with Meraj Zafar on Pennant Hills Rd, North Parramatta about 4.30pm on Sunday after her household known as police involved about her welfare.

Mr Zafar, 20, offered to Bankstown police station at about 12.20pm on Monday after police issued a public attraction for data and launched a picture of him.

He was charged later that night time with Ms Hayat’s homicide and refused bail, along with his matter listed for Bankstown Local Court on Tuesday morning.

His lawyer Mohamad Sakr appeared in courtroom on behalf of his shopper and was granted an adjournment till April 5 to permit time for a quick of proof to be ready.

Mr Sakr instructed the courtroom that he might apply for bail for his shopper “in due course”.

Ms Hayat had solely lately moved to Australia and married Zafar just a few weeks in the past, in accordance with an unique report by the Daily Telegraph.

The pair, who had reportedly solely recognized one another for just a few weeks earlier than their marriage ceremony day, posed collectively for a mirror selfie in a photograph that has lately emerged.

Speaking to journalists outdoors the courtroom, Mr Sakr mentioned his shopper was “distraught” and had no remark to make on the allegations at this stage.

Mr Sakr mentioned Mr Zafar could be suggested on whether or not to struggle the homicide cost as soon as they’d thought of the police transient of proof.

“He’s distraught about being in custody. It’s just a matter of whether he wishes to fight these charges or not, but I will obtain those instructions,” he mentioned.

Mr Sakr mentioned his shopper had “done the right thing” by attending a police station after police issued an attraction for his whereabouts.

He mentioned he couldn’t touch upon whether or not his shopper had any accidents or the assist of members of the family and what the precise nature of his relationship with Ms Hayat had been.

Mr Zafar offered to police after officers launched a picture of him and the truck he was believed to have been driving after Ms Hayat’s physique was discovered.

The truck was seized in Greenacre on Monday and would bear forensic examination, police mentioned.

NSW Police Superintendent Julie Boon mentioned officers had compelled entry to the unit and located Ms Hayat’s physique within the toilet.

“I can confirm there were chemicals found inside the bathroom of the unit,” she mentioned on Monday.

Superintendent Boon mentioned the investigation was nonetheless in its early phases, with police canvassing neighbours and close by witnesses and brushing the property for proof.

Forensic officers on the Pennant Hills Rd residence on Monday swabbed the paws of a younger cat that was taken out of the residence and cleaned.

Police rifled by bins and took images as they pieced collectively what occurred to Ms Hayat.

Police couldn’t affirm Ms Hayat’s explanation for demise on Monday, with a autopsy examination to be carried out on Tuesday.