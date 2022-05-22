ACL fears sour Champions League win for Matildas star

On a sweltering evening on the Juventus Stadium, Henry gave Lyon the lead with a surprising strike within the sixth minute, profitable the ball and slicing inside on her proper foot earlier than firing a rocket from distance into the highest nook.

Hegerberg added a second with a header within the twenty third and the Norwegian striker then teed up Catarina Macario to attain Lyon’s third with a tap-in 10 minutes later because the Spaniards, who’ve solely misplaced as soon as all season, regarded a shadow of themselves.

Ellie Carpenter is helped by means of the post-match celebrations by teammate Damaris Egurrola. Credit:Getty Images

Alexia Putellas pulled one again for Barca earlier than the break and within the second half they got here out all weapons blazing, forcing Lyon again however struggling to benefit from their probabilities.

Patricia Guijarra gorgeous lob from contained in the centre circle got here again off the bar and substitute Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic blazed a volley simply extensive with the purpose at her mercy.