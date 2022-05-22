ACL fears sour Champions League win for Matildas star
On a sweltering evening on the Juventus Stadium, Henry gave Lyon the lead with a surprising strike within the sixth minute, profitable the ball and slicing inside on her proper foot earlier than firing a rocket from distance into the highest nook.
Hegerberg added a second with a header within the twenty third and the Norwegian striker then teed up Catarina Macario to attain Lyon’s third with a tap-in 10 minutes later because the Spaniards, who’ve solely misplaced as soon as all season, regarded a shadow of themselves.
Alexia Putellas pulled one again for Barca earlier than the break and within the second half they got here out all weapons blazing, forcing Lyon again however struggling to benefit from their probabilities.
Patricia Guijarra gorgeous lob from contained in the centre circle got here again off the bar and substitute Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic blazed a volley simply extensive with the purpose at her mercy.
Boasting loads of expertise of their squad, Lyon succeeded in doing all the things they may to take the tempo out of the sport and a drained Hegerberg virtually added a second in stoppage time, volleying the ball in opposition to the close to publish.
The last whistle heralded Lyon’s eighth triumph within the competitors after their final success in 2020, with France worldwide Wendy Renard elevating the trophy as fireworks exploded behind her.
With the membership’s official Twitter account shortly welcoming the Champions League trophy house, Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor made historical past as the primary to win the competitors as each a participant and a coach.
“Barcelona were incredible. But I’m just really happy that we were able to start the game so well, getting those three goals in the first half really helped,” Macario stated.
“I think it just came out, we were the team that showed up the most today, and we had the most experience. So thankfully, we were able to come out on top,” she added.
with Reuters
