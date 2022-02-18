ACLU-MN Calls For The Firing Of MPD Officer Who Shot Amir Locke

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is looking for the firing of the Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Amir Locke earlier this month.

In a press release Thursday, the ACLU-MN echoed the calls for of activists and Locke’s household, saying that officer Mark Hanneman ought to be fired instantly.

“The officer must be held accountable for using more than objectively reasonable force under the circumstances, violating MPD’s own policies,” the civil liberties group stated.

Hanneman shot Locke thrice on Feb. 2 roughly 9 seconds after coming into a downtown residence throughout no-knock raid. Hanneman and different SWAT workforce members have been serving a search warrant related to a murder in St. Paul. Locke was not named on the warrant.

Body digicam video of the capturing confirmed that Locke was sleeping on a sofa when the SWAT workforce burst via the edge, with weapons raised and flashlights on. Locke, a authorized gun proprietor, sat up holding a gun. Hanneman shot him twice within the chest and as soon as within the wrist. Locke died minutes later.

The ACLU-MN says that Hanneman had no purpose to shoot Locke so shortly.

“Locke did not point the gun in the direction of the officers behind him, did not have his finger on the trigger, and never threatened to use the gun against any of the MPD officers,” the group’s assertion stated, including: “It seems to us…that Locke was killed because he was a Black man with a gun.”

Because Locke didn’t pose a direct menace, the group stated, Hanneman violated division coverage by not objectively utilizing affordable drive.

At a contentious press convention days after the capturing, Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman stated that Hanneman noticed Locke’s gun and made a split-second resolution, contemplating the security of himself and his fellow officers.

She and Mayor Jacob Frey have been interrupted by activist Nekima Levy Armstrong, who accused metropolis management of “white washing” the capturing. Armstrong is the co-chair of the mayor’s recently-created Commission of Public Safety.

Locke’s household and activists have known as for Hanneman to be fired, arrested and prosecuted in Locke’s killing. Funeral companies for the 22-year-old Black man have been held Thursday, and audio system repeatedly urged lawmakers in Minnesota and Washington to ban no-knock warrants.

Hanneman is on administrative go away. The capturing is below investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.