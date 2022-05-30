‘Acrobatic’ humpbacks herald the start of whale watching season
It’s the primary time humpback whales have visited Sydney since they had been faraway from the threatened species listing, and the barnacled behemoths had been in a celebratory temper as they surged from the water in spectacular breaches on Monday.
Two massive humpbacks, which may attain 12 to 16 metres in size, handled an early season whale watching group simply off the heads of Sydney Harbour to a present, mentioned Jonas Liebschner of Whale Watching Sydney.
“Humpbacks are the most acrobatic of all the whales,” he mentioned. “It feels great to be out there again watching them.”
The procession of curved flukes and slate-grey backs begins in mid-May as humpbacks journey in the direction of the Great Barrier Reef from their Antarctic feeding grounds.
The peak of the season is June and July. “Then there’ll be literally hundreds of whales going past Sydney in a single day,” Liebschner mentioned.
When he started whale watching 15 years in the past, 10,000 to 12,000 humpbacks had been anticipated to cross Sydney. Their numbers have since eclipsed 40,000 in a conservation success story that allowed the species to be struck from the threatened species listing in February this 12 months. In the Nineteen Sixties, solely 200-500 humpbacks travelled alongside the east coast every year after their numbers had been riven by business whaling.
Liebschner mentioned there was once “a bit of a lull” between the whales travelling north and starting to go again down in the direction of Antarctica once more.
“That gap doesn’t exist anymore,” he mentioned. Where there was once whale-free waters in the course of the season, “now you have whales still going north, and already the first whales starting to come south. So it’s kind of two-way traffic for a week or two.”