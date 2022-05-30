‘Acrobatic’ humpbacks herald the start of whale watching season

It’s the primary time humpback whales have visited Sydney since they had been faraway from the threatened species listing, and the barnacled behemoths had been in a celebratory temper as they surged from the water in spectacular breaches on Monday.

A humpback breaches in entrance of delighted early-season whale watchers simply off Sydney Harbour on Monday. Credit:whalewatchingsydney.com.au

Two massive humpbacks, which may attain 12 to 16 metres in size, handled an early season whale watching group simply off the heads of Sydney Harbour to a present, mentioned Jonas Liebschner of Whale Watching Sydney.

“Humpbacks are the most acrobatic of all the whales,” he mentioned. “It feels great to be out there again watching them.”

The procession of curved flukes and slate-grey backs begins in mid-May as humpbacks journey in the direction of the Great Barrier Reef from their Antarctic feeding grounds.