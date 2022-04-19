ACT opens Southeast Asian base | act, singapore, expansion, esg, sustainability, solutions | FinanceAsia

Amsterdam-headquartered environmental options supplier, ACT, has opened a second workplace in Asia Pacific, to higher serve shoppers within the area as they work in the direction of local weather motion objectives.

The new Singapore base builds on the agency’s established Asian presence in Shanghai, and brings its international footprint to a complete of 5 places of work, including to its Western bases in Amsterdam, Paris and New York.

The information follows a pledge by leaders of the 21-member Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC at a digital discussion board hosted by New Zealand in November, to deal with environmental challenges within the area. Among different dialogue themes that included heightened regional commerce and geopolitical…