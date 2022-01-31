ACT records 537 COVID cases, no deaths

The ACT has recorded 537 new COVID-19 instances and no new deaths, with 62 folks in hospital with the virus.

There are two folks in intensive care and one requiring air flow, in accordance with the figures reported on Monday.

There are actually 4175 energetic instances within the territory, and the whole variety of instances is nearing 36,000.

Almost half of the territory’s residents above the age of 18 have obtained their booster shot, whereas about 70 per cent of youngsters between the age of 5 and 11 have had their first dose.