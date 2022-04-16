Acted with many who became professional actors

BRIAN ARTHUR CORLESS OAM March 9, 1935-March 7, 2022

Brian Arthur Corless, elder son of Daisy and Arthur Corless, was destined go far in drama and the inventive arts.

In his early years at Melbourne High School, Corless did effectively academically however shone in drama and the humanities. He adopted up at Monash University, the place he pursued a BA however grew to become closely concerned in college drama, showing in lots of performs in addition to serving to with design and manufacturing. It was a time when Ray Lawler and Wal Cherry had been energetic and the Union Repertory Company was shaped. Corless acted with many who grew to become skilled actors.

It was a time of high quality drama on the college, the place he made life-long pals. He accomplished a diploma of training and began a instructing profession.

After a short time instructing in Gippsland, he was appointed to Melbourne High School in 1960 the place he was to show for 30 years, changing into a legendary determine. He was an excellent instructor of English but additionally was concerned in lots of lavish and profitable stage productions. Combining with David Niven and music director Bruce Worland, they produced annual musicals and operas corresponding to La Belle Helene with a full orchestra, a dressed Carmina Burana, Oklahoma, Orpheus and the Underworld and so forth. The productions had been spectacular.