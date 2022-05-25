Acting Governor Groeneveldt unexpectedly passes away – StMaartenNews.com – News Views Reviews & Interviews | French Caribbean News

PHILIPSBURG — Acting Governor Reynold Groeneveldt unexpectedly handed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. News of his passing quickly unfold rapidly all through the authorized neighborhood on the island. “With his passing, St. Maarten has suffered a great loss,” Governor Drs. Eugène Holiday mentioned in a press assertion.

Groeneveldt began his profession as a instructor, however he later went on to change into a authorized scholar, a revered lawyer and a champion of St. Maarten’s structure. He was additionally the initiator of the Legal Review pages on StMaartenNews.com.

Publisher Terrance Rey mentioned that Groeneveldt had simply promised him one other article for the Legal Review part of his web site. “Just a week ago we had another interesting discussion about prescriptive rights.”

Groeneveldt was performing lieutenant governor throughout the transition from island territory to autonomous nation in 2010. Om October 10, 2010, he was appointed performing governor and in 2016 he was reappointed.

“My staff and I could always count on him to hold the fort during my absence,” Governor Holiday states in his press launch. “His profound passion for the office was evident during many of our conversations behind closed doors. He was a proud and generous St. Maartener who was always willing to share his time and knowledge.”

Groeneveldt was dedicated to the event of St. Maarten with a eager eye for social facets. This seems for example for statements he made throughout the symposium Innovate of Deteriorate, organized by the Social Economic Council on June 12, 2013.

“Economic growth without the social and educational development of our people and the protection of the environment can never lead to sustainable development,” he mentioned on that event. He additionally urged that non-public companies, authorities and unions attain an settlement concerning the institution of a nationwide coverage for financial development and social growth.

On July 18, 2015, on the event of International Justice Day, Groeneveldt known as for the institution of a regulation college on the University of St. Maarten. “Education lays the foundation for a brighter tomorrow of peace, security and tranquility.”

More lately, on April 19, 2022, Groeneveldt was one of many specialists participating in a spherical desk dialogue concerning the Kingdom Charter, its relation to the United Nations by way of decolonization and the democratic deficit within the kingdom.

Referring to UN resolutions 1514 and 1541, Groeneveldt said within the position paper he submitted for this occasion that St. Maarten “still possesses the right to self-determination and it can still opt to become an independent state.”

He additionally shed some gentle on the present standing of St. Maarten: “The decolonization process started in 1865. We must conclude that since 1954 and thereafter we cannot still be considered to be a colony.”

Governor Holiday paid tribute to his colleague with the next assertion on the finish of his press launch. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Glenda, his daughter Angela, and all the people of St. Maarten who hold Reynold Groeneveldt dear. He will be dearly missed.”

The Council of Ministers of St. Maarten gives deepest condolences on the passing of Acting Governor Reynoldt Groeneveldt

The following is a press assertion issued by the workplace of the PRIME MINISTER OF SINT MAARTEN.

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

COM of St. Maarten gives deepest condolences on the passing of Acting Governor Reynoldt Groeneveldt

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Council of Ministers (COM) was deeply shocked and saddened upon studying of the passing of the Acting Governor Reynoldt Groeneveldt, who served the nation for the previous 12 years on this capability.

The nation has certainly misplaced one other big; one who has served as a civil servant within the Island Territory of St. Maarten for a few years, earlier than turning into a lawyer and contributing in service to his shoppers and the nation in that capability.

Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs: “On behalf of the Council of Ministers, I lengthen heartfelt condolences to the household and pray that grace and mercy covers all who’re left to mourn.

"Mr. Groeneveldt's great example of dedication and service to his family and this country should serve as an example for all other citizens of St. Maarten. May we all live to be dearly loved and appreciated by our families, and make an impact on our people, our livelihood, on St. Maarten."

As a dignitary of the nation, the flags will fly at half-mast at authorities buildings tomorrow (Wednesday) and on the day of internment in honor of his life.

His contribution to the event of St. Maarten and her folks each throughout the days of Island Territory, in addition to the primary Acting Governor of St. Maarten since Oct 10, 2010, has not gone unnoticed and might be revered and memorialized all through historical past.

On behalf of the Council of Ministers and other people of St. Maarten, we provide deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers for power to endure these troublesome days forward to his widow, Mrs. Glenda Groeneveldt-Smith, the whole household circle, and the folks of St. Maarten as we mourn the lack of a terrific man.

Date: May 24, 2022

Subject: Statement Governor Eugene Holiday on the passing of Acting Governor Reynold Groenveldt.

I used to be saddened to study of the passing of my colleague, performing Governor Reynold Groeneveldt. With his passing Sint Maarten has suffered a terrific loss.

Originally an educator Reynold Groeneveldt went on to change into a authorized scholar, revered lawyer, and champion of our structure. Mr. Groeneveldt was a proud Sint Maartener who served his nation in varied capacities. He was performing lieutenant governor throughout the constitutional transition in 2010. On October 10, 2010, Mr. Groeneveldt turned the primary performing Governor and was reappointed in 2016. In that capability my workers and I may at all times rely on him to carry the fort throughout my absence. His profound ardour for the workplace was evident throughout lots of our conversations behind closed doorways. He was a proud and beneficiant Sint Maartener who was at all times keen to share his time and information.

Our ideas and prayers are together with his spouse Glenda, his daughter Angela, and all of the folks of Sint Maarten who maintain Reynold Groeneveldt expensive.

He might be dearly missed.

Cabinet of the Governor of Sint Maarten