Acting Joburg city manager Floyd Brink placed on special leave while investigator probes misconduct claims | News24

Mayor Mpho Phalatse says this can enable an impartial investigator to look into allegations that Brink flouted procurement processes within the acquisition of gear price R320 million.

Christiaan “Tiaan” Ehlers has been appointed as the brand new performing metropolis supervisor.

The City of Johannesburg’s performing metropolis supervisor Floyd Brink has been positioned on particular depart.

Brink’s particular depart comes after allegations of misconduct and flouting of procurement processes within the acquisition of moveable handheld communication units and CCTV gear for the Public Safety Department.

The offers had been price R320 million.

Recently, Brink revoked the City’s anti-corruption unit head Shadrack Sibiya’s powers to analyze corruption and wrongdoing.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse ordered that Sibiya’s powers be reinstated.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Phalatse mentioned Brink’s suspension was geared toward giving an impartial investigator time to resolve the allegations.

While Brink is on depart, Christiaan “Tiaan” Ehlers has been appointed because the performing metropolis supervisor.

“Across the City, Mr Ehlers is considered to be a pair of safe and uncompromising hands who has served the City of Johannesburg under several political administrations led by different political parties and politicians. He has 34 years of local government experience, 17 of which are at the executive management level.”

According to Phalatse, since August 2021, Ehlers has served as the chief director of the Environment and Infrastructure Services Department, which encompasses City Power, Joburg Water and Pikitup.

Ehlers has a bachelor’s diploma on the town and regional planning, which he obtained from the University of Pretoria in 1980. In 1990, he obtained a grasp’s diploma in enterprise management from the University of South Africa. He additionally has a National Certificate in Municipal Financial Management from Wits University, obtained in 2016.

He was a part of the APMG Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Founding Programme in 2017.

“On behalf of the multiparty government, I wish the acting city manager all the best, and I have no doubt that he will serve the City and its close to six million residents without favour and with a commitment to equitable and quality service delivery,” Phalatse mentioned.

Phalatse mentioned they had been working arduous to nominate a everlasting metropolis supervisor.

“The appointment of a permanent city manager is of critical importance to the multiparty government and our priority of building a well-run city. In the interest of service delivery and the residents, we are working to conclude the process of appointing a permanent and capable woman or man as city manager,” Phalatse added.