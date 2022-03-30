Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness, family says

Action hero Bruce Willis, star of the “Die Hard” franchise, is to retire from appearing as a result of sickness, his household introduced Wednesday.

“Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” a submit on Instagram signed by his household mentioned.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The submit is signed by Willis’ present spouse, Emma Heming Willis, in addition to former spouse, actress Demi Moore, and his youngsters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia typically happens after a stroke or a head damage, and “robs you of the ability to communicate.”

“It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.”

Read extra:

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock over Oscars slap

Will Smith would face little more than a slap if charged

Six screenwriters from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait complete Netflix training program