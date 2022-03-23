Action, not words, needed to reform AFL culture

Week one of many 2022 AFLM season has uncovered the frailties in AFL office and media cultures and highlighted the fault traces of their claims to secure and inclusive communities.

A brief recap: Part One. In the nationally televised press convention that adopted the spherical one match between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, Luke Beveridge, coach of the Western Bulldogs, launched an excoriating tirade in opposition to the Fox Sports journalist Tom Morris. Widespread condemnation of Beveridge adopted, impressed largely by his assault on a journalist thought-about to be doing his job. Beveridge and the Western Bulldogs issued an apology the next day.

The response to Luke Beveridge’s commentary a couple of girl journalist exposes a double commonplace in AFL. Credit:Getty Images

Part Two. In the identical media cycle, an unknown supply leaks a WhatsApp recording of Morris’ crude, objectifying, heteronormative commentary a couple of feminine colleague and journalist at Fox Sports. There was arguably much less preliminary outrage, regardless of the lady being parodied and paraded, each by Morris’ feedback and the leaking of them. She was presumably additionally doing her job. Morris, who apologised, was initially stood down and later sacked by his employer.

So what does all this inform us of the office and media cultures that characterise the administration and reporting of Australian guidelines soccer? There are a number of workplaces and entities concerned. In this specific occasion, the AFL as the game’s administrator, the Western Bulldogs as a membership, and Fox Sports as a media organisation. And to be clear, neither Beveridge nor Morris are direct workers of the AFL’s administration. But the boundaries aren’t so clear.