ActionSA appoints new leadership in run-up to 2024 elections | News24

ActionSA has appointed John Moodey and Bongani Baloyi as its latest members of management.

The occasion says these appointments type a part of its key structural alignment to ship on its technique for the 2024 elections.

Funzi Ngobeni will function MMC for Transport within the City of Johannesburg and ActionSA’s caucus chief within the municipality.

Party chief Herman Mashaba made the announcement on Sunday morning.

Mashaba stated:

We are happy to announce that John Moodey, who has served as ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairperson since October 2020 after the occasion’s official launch in August of the identical yr, will now take up the position of nationwide director of operations.

He added that Moodey was important within the work of supporting provincial constructions in attaining ActionSA’s nationwide goal of wall-to-wall branches throughout South Africa by the top of 2022.

Moodey takes over the position from Funzi Ngobeni, who now serves as MMC for Transport within the City of Johannesburg and ActionSA’s caucus chief within the municipality.

READ | Former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi joins ActionSA Bongani Baloyi, former DA member and former Midvaal Local Municipality mayor, has been appointed Gauteng chairperson, changing Moodey. Mashaba stated: It isn’t any secret that Baloyi is the seemingly ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate, and the senate has seen the strategic significance of his management over the province forward of this all-important provincial election in 2024. He stated these appointments shaped a part of ActionSA’s key structural alignment to ship on its technique for the 2024 nationwide and provincial elections. “Arising from our results achieved in 2021, ActionSA’s senate has focused on the imperative of capacitating the organisation for the massive expansion planned.”

