Activist imprisoned in China returns to Taiwan after five years

A Taiwanese pro-democracy activist who served 5 years in China returned to Taiwan on Friday morning, a Taiwanese authorities ministry confirmed.

Lee Ming-che was arrested by Chinese authorities in 2017 and charged with subversion of state energy. His arrest was China’s first felony prosecution of a nonprofit employee since Beijing handed a legislation tightening controls over international non-governmental organizations in 2016.

Lee had given on-line lectures on Taiwan’s democratization and managed a fund for households of political prisoners in China.

“Spreading democratic ideals is not a crime,” mentioned Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council in an announcement Friday.

For the previous 5 years, he served his sentence in a jail in central Hunan province. Lee arrived again in Taiwan Friday morning, flying from the southern Chinese metropolis of Xiamen.

His arrest got here after relations between China and Taiwan soured, after the island elected Tsai Ing-wen as president. Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party has advocated for Taiwan’s formal independence.

China lower off contact with Taiwan’s authorities after Tsai got here into workplace and now sends navy planes flying in direction of the island every day.

China claims Taiwan is a part of its nationwide territory and claims Taiwanese nationals are additionally Chinese, issuing them a particular identification card.

