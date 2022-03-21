Activists celebrate court halting River Club development, as developers set to challenge ruling | News24

Tauriq Jenkins, excessive commissioner of the Goringhaicona Khoena Council, which has opposed the event from the beginning at The Liesbeek Action Campaign and World Water Day at Two Rivers Urban Park on March 21, 2022 in Manenberg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Activists are celebrating the court docket ruling halting the R4,5 billion redevelopment of the River Club in Observatory, Cape Town.

On Monday, teams gathered on the River Club to hold out a cleaning ceremony.

Meanwhile, the builders, the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust, have vowed to problem the court docket ruling.

Activists who’ve lengthy fought the redevelopment of the River Club in Observatory are celebrating a court docket ruling halting growth.

On Friday, the Western Cape High court docket stopped the R4.5 billion growth, ruling that the builders should “consult meaningfully” with all affected folks.

Deputy Judge president Patricia Goliath granted the interim interdict. It will stay in place, pending a evaluation of the related environmental land use authorisations to develop the traditionally and culturally important floodplain.

On Monday, as South Africa marked Human Rights Day, The Observatory Civic Association, the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council, and the Liesbeek Action Campaign celebrated the court docket interdict.

“Going forward, we will actively pursue the High Court review to demonstrate why the decisions to permit the development were wrong. The River Club is part of a precinct that is currently undergoing grading assessment as a National Heritage Site and which should have been declared a heritage park years ago. We believe that it is not only of national significance but should be nominated,” the marketing campaign stated in an announcement.

There was stress between two opposing teams at The Liesbeek Action Campaign and World Water Day at Two Rivers Urban Park on March 21, 2022 in Manenberg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

READ | Court stops R4.5-billion River Club development, including new Amazon headquarters

Tauriq Jenkins, High Commissioner, Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council, stated they held a significant religious occasion.

“We paid respect to our ancestors and prayed for the healing of the terrible destruction of the river and floodplain that has already been caused. We thanked the campaign and all the leaders present. We showed deep gratitude for the powerful decision by Deputy Judge president Goliath to halt the development that allows for ordering the protection of our heritage and safeguarding of the environment,” he stated.

The First Nations collective additionally protested exterior the River Club website towards the ruling.

Chief Zenzile Khoisan, a spokesperson for the Western Cape First Nations Collective, stated they’re at the moment finding out the judgment.

River Club redevelopment inventive impression. Supplied PHOTO: Supplied

“In our view, this judgment has to be actioned, and therefore we are proceeding with an appeal, which will be done on an urgent basis,” he stated.

The organisation joined because the eighth respondent within the case.

The Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust proposed the development of a number of 10-storey buildings and 11.7 hectares of constructing in the midst of a 100-year-old flood plain. Estimated to price roughly R4 billion, the venture plans embrace residential, retail and industrial elements, a lodge, places of work, convention centre, and faculties.

WATCH | Khoi and San groups battle over redevelopment of River Club site for Amazon’s new Africa HQ

Twenty p.c of the event can be allotted for residential use, of which one fifth can be devoted to developer-subsidised inclusionary housing.

The redevelopment plans embrace Amazon’s new African headquarters.

James Tannenberger, trustee and spokesperson for the Liesbeek Leisure Property Trust, instructed News24 they’re, “… deeply disappointed by the outcome of the interdict application to stop the R4.6 billion River Club redevelopment in Observatory.

“The authorized group is finding out the judgment circulated by the Deputy Judge president’s registrar and is contemplating the authorized avenues obtainable to it within the circumstances,” he stated.

Did you may hearken to articles? Subscribe to News24 for entry to this thrilling function and extra.