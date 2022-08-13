Actor Anne Heche, 53, dies one week after fiery crash | Channel

Actor Anne Heche has died. She was 53 years previous.

The star, finest recognized for starring in Six Days, Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco, and I Know What You Did Last Summer, who additionally dated speak present host Ellen DeGeneres within the 90s, crashed her automobile right into a Los Angeles house, every week in the past.

The actor was in “critical condition,” stories stated on the time, earlier than she slipped right into a coma following the crash that resulted in a fiery explosion.

Preliminary blood exams “did show signs of narcotics” within the actor’s system, with police including cocaine and fentanyl have been additionally present in her blood.

On Thursday, Heche’s household stated in a statement she “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive”.

Now, the household confirms to The Guardian the star has died after beforehand saying she’d be taken off life help.

Heche is survived by her two sons, Atlas and Homer.