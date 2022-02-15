Actor Deep Sidhu, Accused In Republic Day Violence, Dies In Accident

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu was going from Delhi to Bhatinda in Punjab when the accident occurred

New Delhi:

Actor Deep Sidhu who was out on bail within the Republic Day violence case in January final yr has died in a highway accident. The accident occurred on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway that bypasses Delhi. Visuals from the accident website present a white Mahindra Scorpio smashed on the rear of a trailer truck; the SUV’s driver aspect space is totally pushed in by the impression.

Mr Sidhu was going from Delhi to Bhatinda in Punjab when the SUV during which he was travelling rammed a trailer truck at 9:30 pm immediately, the police stated.

Hospital authorities stated he was introduced lifeless.

Mr Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police in February final yr in reference to a tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day that spiralled into violence after protesters got here to the Red Fort and attacked policemen. The farmers had been protesting in opposition to three new farm legal guidelines, which had been withdrawn by the centre in November 2021.

He bought bail in April, however was arrested once more simply after he was launched. He was launched on bail a second time in late April, with a courtroom in Delhi making it clear he has to seem for questioning each time the police known as him.

Mr Sidhu was accused of being the important thing conspirator of the violence at Red Fort.