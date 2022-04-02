Actor Malaika Arora Injured In Car Accident, Admitted To Hospital

Malaika Arora is understood for internet hosting a variety of actuality reveals

New Delhi:

Actor-model Malaika Arora had a automotive accident on Saturday afternoon when she was coming back from a style occasion in Pune.

The actor suffered an eye fixed damage within the accident, say studies, and is admitted to Apollo Hospital in Mumbai.

“She’s in hospital and is stable,” Amrita Arora, the actor’s sister, informed NDTV.

The accident passed off on the Mumbai-Pune expressway when the actor’s automotive was concerned in a three-car pile up, say studies.

Malaika Arora is understood for showing on a variety of actuality reveals, together with India’s Best Dancer and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.