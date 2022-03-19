Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sells Her Rolls-Royce Ghost To Bengaluru-Based Businessman

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reportedly bought her Rolls-Royce Ghost to an unknown Bengaluru-based businessman for an undisclosed quantity. The information was first reported by the Bollywood tabloid web site, Pinkvilla, which says that the explanation Chopra Jonas bought the automobile was as a result of she has shifted her base to the United States, and the automobile was parked within the storage unused for a very long time. Priyanka Chopra Jonas purchased the Rolls-Royce Ghost in 2013 for a whopping ₹ 4.5 crore, which got here with a black and silver dual-tone paint job amongst different customisations.

Despite the heavy price ticket, the Ghost has been one of the vital reasonably priced fashions within the Rolls-Royce secure, and it has been a well-liked alternative among the many A-list actors of Bollywood actors till a couple of years in the past. Priyanka was one of many first feminine actors so as to add the uber-luxury sedan to her storage. The actor has often used the automobile whereas she was in India and was caught on the digital camera by the paparazzi at a number of occasions.

The previous-gen Rolls-Royce Ghost was powered by a 6.6-litre V12 petrol engine, which made 562 bhp and a peak torque of 780 Nm

While the Rolls-Royce Ghost has already gone by means of a era improve, the mannequin owned by Chopra Jonas was the previous-gen mannequin, which was powered by a 6.6-litre V12 petrol engine with twin-turbochargers. It produces 562 bhp and a peak torque of 780 Nm and was mated to an 8-speed computerized transmission.

On the work entrance, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was lately seen within the Sci-Fi motion film – The Metrix Resurrection, which starred Keanu Reeves because the lead. Next, she will probably be seen in an upcoming American romantic drama movie, Text for You.

Source: Pinkvilla

