Actor-Turned-Politician Suresh Gopi Lands In ‘Vishu Kaineettam’ Row

Thrissur:

The historic follow of giving ‘vishu kaineettam’ has landed actor-turned-politician and BJP MP, Suresh Gopi in an argument in Kerala as netizens criticised him after a video by which he was seen sitting in a automotive distributing cash and other people touching his toes accepting their ‘kaineettam’, went viral on social media platforms.

According to Hindu customized, a small sum of money can be given to youngsters, aged and ladies as “kaineettam” with a blessing that wealth will multiply as a part of the harvest pageant Vishu, which falls on April 15 this yr.

The nationwide award-winning actor, whose tenure as Rajya Sabha MP would finish later this month, had organised a mass ‘vishu kaineettam’ distribution marketing campaign earlier this week in Thrissur, the place he unsuccessfully contested within the final Assembly polls.

Besides BJP activists, he additionally distributed one rupee forex observe as ‘kaineettam’ to folks from varied walks of life together with youngsters and aged throughout the district.

In the controversial video, Mr Gopi might be seen sitting in a automotive distributing cash whereas folks together with ladies queued in entrance of him to just accept their ‘kaineettam’.

Many of them might be seen touching his toes in search of his blessings after accepting cash.

The actor-turned MP needed to face criticism on social media as many netizens opined that it was not acceptable for him to permit folks, particularly ladies, to the touch his toes.

However, those that got here out supporting Mr Gopi mentioned touching the toes after accepting the ‘kaineettam’ can be a part of Hindu customs.

Calling his critics “choriyan makrikkoottam” (which might be roughly translated as “an army of irritating tadpoles”), the chief mentioned they might not discover the advantage of ‘vishu kaineettam’ and the great intention behind what he did.

Also terming the criticism in opposition to him as “intolerance”, Mr Gopi mentioned he was not in search of votes however was giving ‘kaineettam’ to youngsters and aged.

As the difficulty triggered a row, the organisers of a operate, held in Thiruvananthapuram by which the actor distributed ‘kaineettam’ to BJP employees on Wednesday, requested them to not contact Mr Gopi’s toes after accepting their reward.

Meanwhile, the ‘kaineettaam’ triggered one other row when the BJP MP gave cash to the Melsanthi (chief priest) of the famed Vadakkumnathan Temple right here to distrubute cash to devotees on the Vishu day.

Though the BJP claimed that there was nothing improper for temple clergymen to just accept cash from people to distribute “kaineettam” to devotees visiting temples on the Vishu day, the ruling CPI(M)’s native leaders got here out in opposition to it.

Following that, the Cochin Devaswom Board, the temple physique which manages the Vadakkumnathan shrine, the opposite day issued an order banning clergymen underneath its temples from accepting cash from exterior to distribute “vishu kaineettam”.

However, the Devaswom Board order reportedly didn’t have any point out in regards to the actor’s title.

As a mark of protest, the district BJP management right here distributed one rupee forex to folks in entrance of the temple right here.

