Actor Vijay Babu Rape Case: Court To Hear Anticipatory Bail Plea Today

Kerala High Court posted bail plea of Vijay Babu tomorrow.

Kochi:

Kerala High Court posted the anticipatory bail plea of actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu within the sexual assault case in opposition to him tomorrow.

The court docket requested the prosecution to consider interim bail and noticed that this is able to be an affordable approach.

While listening to, a single bench of Justice Gopinath P noticed, “he has been in Dubai since the case was registered and that it would be better to grant him interim protection so that he comes back to India. Stringent conditions can then be imposed and the Court can then decide on his bail plea.”

After the prosecution opposed this, Court requested the prosecution, “are you playing to the gallery or trying to ensure the victim gets justice? If we don’t bring him here, how will she get justice?”

Yesterday, the counsel of Vijay Babu produced the return ticket of Babu which is for May 30 from Dubai.

Earlier Ernakulam South Police registered a case in opposition to Vijay Babu for sexual assault on an actress’ grievance. After that, police additionally registered one other case in opposition to him for disclosing the complainant’s identification by means of Facebook.

