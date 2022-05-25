Actress Assault Case: UDF Moves Women’s Panel For Action Against LDF Leaders

There are 10 accused within the case and police arrested seven individuals.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Congress-led opposition UDF on Wednesday petitioned the Kerala Women’s Commission towards a gaggle of ruling LDF leaders alleging that they had insulted the survivor within the actress assault case, involving actor Dileep, after she just lately approached the High Court with a criticism charging political interference within the ongoing probe.

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP and Mahila Congress state chief Jebi Mather lodged the criticism with the rights panel towards CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, state Transport Minister Antony Raju and celebration veteran and former minister MM Mani accusing them of injuring her vanity and insulting womanhood by means of humiliating feedback.

Seeking motion towards the leaders, the criticism additionally stated belittling critical points confronted by the survivor as a girl to mere politically motivated allegations was an insult to her.

Such unsavoury remarks, made to avoid wasting the face of the Left authorities and to cowl up the lapses within the probe, amounted to curbing the rights of the survivor below the UN Declaration of Basic Principles of Justice for Victims of Crime and Abuse of Power 1985, it added.

The Congress MP approached the rights panel a day after the ruling LDF and opposition UDF locked horns over the survivor’s current plea moved by the sufferer within the Kerala High Court alleging political interference by the ruling LDF authorities and that there was a transfer to derail the probe.

While LDF convenor EP Jayarajan had stated it needs to be examined whether or not there was any “vested interest” behind the plea because it was filed at a time when the Thrikkakara by-poll was on the doorstep, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Antony Raju additionally raised related doubts concerning the timing of submitting the petition.

As the problem triggered an argument, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it clear that his authorities was with the sufferer of the 2017 actress assault case and that the police probe has not been interfered with in any method by the Left administration.

He additionally stated that his authorities has not stopped the police from continuing with the case nor has it ever stated to the power that it can not take motion towards distinguished individuals.

Meanwhile, the survivor, in her plea, had criticised the federal government and the trial court docket and sought the High Court’s intervention.

“It is painfully submitted that the Government of Kerala which gave support to the cause of the petitioner/victim at the initial stage and allowed a fair investigation in the case by police officers of high integrity and took credit for the investigation politically has backtracked from its constitutional legal commitment of conducting a free, fair and complete investigation in the case,” she stated in her plea.

She additionally alleged that Dileep has unlawfully influenced a number of the politicians of the ruling entrance within the state and tried to intervene with additional investigation within the case and prematurely shut the identical.

The actress-victim who has labored in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies was kidnapped and allegedly molested in her automobile for 2 hours by a number of the accused, who had compelled their approach into the car on the night time of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy space. The total act was filmed by a number of the accused to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused within the case and police arrested seven individuals. Dileep was arrested subsequently and launched on bail.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)