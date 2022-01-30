Actress Bridget Fonda unrecognisable after 12-year public absence

She was a mainstay in Hollywood movies within the ‘80s and ‘90s, but Bridget Fonda has been spotted for the first time in 12 years looking very different.

Retired Hollywood screen siren Bridget Fonda has been seen for the first time in over a decade, looking unrecognisable as she stepped out in Los Angeles.

The 58-year-old US actress, known for her roles in films including The Godfather Part III, Single White Female and Jackie Brown, was photographed running errands alongside her 17-year-old son Oliver, whom she shared with her famed composer husband Danny Elfman.

Fonda, who shot to fame in the ‘80s before abruptly retiring from acting in 2002, cut a casual figure in a T-shirt, pants and New Balance sneakers.

The two-time Golden Globe nominee was seen with her dog as she strolled the streets of the celebrity hotspot, and was seen hopping into a luxury silver Range Rover.

It what was her first public sighting since 2009, when she attended at a red carpet premiere.

Fonda, who is the daughter of US actor and director Peter Fonda, shot her final film in 2001, The Whole Shebang.

Her final role to premiere was the title character in the TV movie Snow Queen in 2002, before she suddenly retired from acting after her involvement in a tragic car accident, in which she fractured her vertebra.

Fonda announced her engagement to Elfman in 2003 after six years of dating, with many believing she stepped away from public life to start a family, later welcoming her son in 2005.

It is understood she lives at her family’s ranch in Santa Barbara.

The Hollywood glamour has lived a low-key life since retiring, regardless of being born into Hollywood royalty.

Her grandfather is late US actor Henry Fonda, whereas her aunt is actress Jane Fonda. And in fact, her well-known father Peter of Ghost Rider fame.

Fonda’s connections to showbiz noticed her make her movie debut at simply five-years-old in Easy Rider in 1969.

But her breakthrough function was because the journalist in The Godfather Part III, which was launched in late 1990, earlier than occurring to star in a collection of blockbusters together with Single White Female, Point of No Return and Lake Placid.

In 1997, she occurred to be on the identical flight as Quentin Tarantino when he supplied her the a part of Melanie in Jackie Brown.