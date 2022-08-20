Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, David Wiese inflict first home defeat on Phoenix

Northern Superchargers 169 for six (Lyth 56, Hose 53, Wiese 34) beat Birmingham Phoenix 137 for 9 (Wiese 3-15) by 32 runs

An distinctive all-round show from David Wiese and a quickfire Adam Lyth half-century helped Northern Superchargers finish Birmingham Phoenix Men’s unbeaten residence document in entrance of a packed home at Edgbaston.

Wiese wiped 34 off simply 14 balls, together with 4 sixes, to propel the guests to a stable whole of 169 for six batting first. The Namibia worldwide then bowled an distinctive spell of three for 15 with out conceding a single boundary from his 20 balls because the Phoenix fell 33 runs quick.

Opener Lyth had earlier set a platform for Wiese’s onslaught by smashing an exhilarating 26-ball half century, whereas Adam Hose added an unbeaten 53, to get Superchargers off to a flier and silence a bumper crowd of 21,014.

Phoenix’s chase faltered with the engine room of Will Smeed, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone and Matthew Wade all falling cheaply inside the primary 50 deliveries of their reply.

It was more likely to be an uphill battle to defend their flawless residence streak from that time, and so it proved because the efforts of Wiese and Lyth had been sufficient to see the Superchargers turn into the primary visiting males’s workforce to win at Edgbaston for the reason that Hundred’s inception.

Yorkshireman Lyth wasted little time in getting began. After a quiet opening set bowled by Ali, the previous England Test opener opened his shoulders and swung Australia seamer Kane Richardson for 3 consecutive boundaries.

No bowler appeared protected. Livingstone’s first two deliveries had been each dispatched for 4 in similar style, whereas even one of many competitors’s type bowlers Benny Howell was hoicked into the Hollies Stand for one more six.

Things then received somewhat trickier for the Superchargers.

The return of Ali into the assault purchased “Super Moeen Ali” chants ringing out wholesale throughout Edgbaston, and immediately the all-rounder labored his magic to scrub bowl Lyth.

Dangerman Harry Brook went for simply three not lengthy after, because of a seize at backward level by Imran Tahir, earlier than David Willey and John Simpson each fell for single figures in fast succession too, leaving Superchargers teetering considerably at 99 for 5.

Hose and Wiese rebuilt strongly, nevertheless, and placed on 47 for the sixth wicket in fast time.

The Namibian struck 4 trademark hammer blows over the rope earlier than falling to the guile of Richardson for a fast 34 off 13. A late flurry from Hose purchased him to a 32-ball half-century within the ultimate set of the Superchargers innings, serving to his facet set Phoenix 170 to win.

In reply, Phoenix opener Smeed and Hammond flew out of the blocks to rack up 44 off 20 balls contained in the powerplay.

But when the competitors’s first-ever centurion holed out to Faf du Plessis for 18, it sparked a collapse. First Livingstone fell for 5, then Moeen went for one. Adil Rashid received Wade caught behind shortly after, and from that time on the outcome felt very like a foregone conclusion.