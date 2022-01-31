Adam Reynolds officially appointed Brisbane Broncos captain for 2022

Former Rabbitohs skipper Adam Reynolds has formally been appointed captain of the Brisbane Broncos for the 2022 season.

The 31-year-old, who’s but to symbolize the Broncos, will succeed the retired Alex Glenn as skipper and grow to be the membership’s twelfth full-time captain.

Reynolds formally signed with the membership on a three-year contract, with Brisbane locking within the star halfback till the top of the 2024 season in a deal reported to have been price round $2.4 million.

Although the No. 7 wished to remain at Redfern, South Sydney reportedly were not willing to offer a deal longer than one year.

Reynolds completed the 2021 season because the NRL’s second-top pointscorer with 260 factors. He guided South Sydney to the grand last final 12 months, struggling a slim defeat to the Penrith Panthers.

“It’s an incredible honour to be asked to lead this great club,” Reynolds mentioned in an announcement.

“It’s a huge responsibility and I believe I can play a role in helping this group of players to grow together and deliver something special back to everyone who supports our club.

“In recent years, there was an opportunity for me to move into a leadership role and I’ve loved every minute of it – it can be challenging at times but also very rewarding.

“You get to see the players around you grow and get better and I like spending times with other players and trying to improve them.

“Obviously experience is handy to have at this stage of my career and I tend to think that I lead through my actions and challenging others to improve.

“Coming up here to Brisbane, it’s a challenge, and being named captain adds to that challenge – and I’m looking forward to it.”

Reynolds made his NRL debut in 2012, representing the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 231 first-grade video games and amassing 1896 factors over the next 10 seasons.

The father-of-four was a member of the Rabbitohs’ 2014 premiership-winning staff.

“Adam is a proven leader and has already captained a team to an NRL grand final – he has a professional killer attitude and is a cool head under pressure and I like that in a captain,” Broncos coach Kevin Walters mentioned.

“I’m looking forward to working more closely with Adam and getting to know him as a bloke because it’s important a coach-captain relationship is strong – In the conversations I’ve had with Adam, we are thinking along the same lines and see the game the same way.

“I like the fact Adam brings knowledge, leadership and experience, and he is a very strong character which you need to survive in the halves in the NRL.

“He will help a lot of us, but we have to help him too and make sure he is comfortable in his role and position here. I believe we have the right people here to take his game to a level that we expect from him.”

Full-time Broncos captains since 1988

Wally Lewis – 1988-89

Gene Miles – 1990-91

Allan Langer – 1992-99

Kevin Walters – 1999-2000

Gorden Tallis – 2001-04

Darren Lockyer – 2005-11

Sam Thaiday – 2012-13

Corey Parker – 2014, 2016

Justin Hodges – 2014-15

Darius Boyd – 2017-19

Alex Glenn – 2020-21

Adam Reynolds – 2022

Broncos chief govt Dave Donaghy mentioned in an announcement: “It is terrific to have a leader like Adam as part of our club and great to have him join Ali leading our players into the 2022 season.

“We want all of our players to be leaders in their own way and we will make sure that we all support Adam and invest in his leadership over the years ahead.”

Reynolds will come up in opposition to his former membership in Round 1 of the 2022 premiership, with the Broncos scheduled to tackle the Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium on Friday, March 11