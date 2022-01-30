Adama Traore Rejoins Barcelona On Loan From Wolves | Football News

Spain worldwide Adama Traore will return to Barcelona after signing from Wolves on mortgage till the top of the season, the 2 golf equipment introduced on Saturday. Barca mentioned they’d pay Traore’s wages and there may be an choice to make the deal everlasting. Traore, 26, got here up by way of the academy at Camp Nou and made 4 appearances for Barca’s first workforce earlier than becoming a member of Aston Villa in 2015. He spent two seasons at Middlesbrough, and has performed 154 instances for Wolves since arriving in 2018 for a then membership file payment of £18 million ($24.1 million). “Everyone knows Barcelona is a city, and club, very close to Adama’s heart, so it is a dream move for him,” mentioned Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars.

“We have also agreed a very healthy option in the deal should Barcelona wish to make the move permanent this summer.”

Tottenham Hotspur had been strongly linked with a transfer for Traore however had a £15 million bid rejected earlier this month.

Traore’s signing offers Barca coach Xavi Hernandez one other attacking choice with Ousmane Dembele in exile after failing to agree a brand new contract, and teenager Ansu Fati sidelined by a hamstring harm.