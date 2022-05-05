Adani Power Rallies Nearly 5% After Net Profit Surges In March Quarter

On the NSE, Adani Power went up by 4.99 per cent to finish at Rs 279.65 apiece.

New Delhi:

Shares of Adani Power on Thursday rallied almost 5 per cent after the corporate’s consolidated internet revenue jumped to Rs 4,645.47 crore within the March quarter.

The inventory climbed 4.40 per cent to settle at Rs 277.90 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 4.99 per cent to Rs 279.50.

In traded quantity phrases, 31.93 lakh shares have been traded on the BSE and over 3.98 crore shares on the NSE throughout the day.

Adani Power’s consolidated internet revenue jumped to Rs 4,645.47 crore within the March quarter from Rs 13.13 crore within the year-ago interval, primarily on the again of upper revenues.

Total revenue of the corporate rose to Rs 13,307.92 crore within the quarter ended on March 31, 2022 from Rs 6,902.01 crore in the identical interval a yr in the past, it stated in an announcement on Thursday.

The consolidated internet revenue for 2021-22 climbed to Rs 4,911.58 crore from Rs 1,269.98 crore within the year-ago interval.

Last fiscal, the corporate’s complete revenue elevated to Rs 31,686.47 crore from Rs 28,149.68 crore in the identical interval a yr in the past.