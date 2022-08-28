Adani unveils Rs 31,000-cr open offer for ACC, Ambuja
Adani Group on Friday launched its Rs 31,000-crore open supply to
purchase 26% further stake from the general public shareholders of Swiss
agency Holcim’s two Indian listed entities ACC Ltd and Ambuja
Cements, Trend experiences citing The Tribune India.
In May this 12 months, the Adani Group had introduced that it had
clinched a deal to accumulate a controlling stake in Holcim Ltd’s
companies in India for $10.5 billion.
Markets regulator SEBI granted approval for the open supply final
week. The open supply is estimated at over Rs 31,000 crore if absolutely
subscribed.
In two separate regulatory filings, Ambuja Cements and ACC have
submitted their letter of affords for the open supply, launched by
the Adani household group’s Mauritius-based agency Endeavour Trade and
Investment.
As per the revised schedule submitted by ICICI Securities and
Deutsche Equities India, managers to the open supply, the tendering
of shares opens from August 26 and can finish on September 9,
2022.
In May, the Adani Group had made an open supply at Rs 385 per
share for Ambuja Cements and Rs 2,300 per share for ACC.
For Ambuja Cements, the group had made an open supply to the
public shareholders to accumulate as much as 51.63 crore fairness shares,
representing 26% of the expanded share capital, aggregating to Rs
19,879.57 crore.