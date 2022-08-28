Adani unveils Rs 31,000-cr open offer for ACC, Ambuja

Adani Group on Friday launched its Rs 31,000-crore open supply to

purchase 26% further stake from the general public shareholders of Swiss

agency Holcim’s two Indian listed entities ACC Ltd and Ambuja

Cements, Trend experiences citing The Tribune India.

In May this 12 months, the Adani Group had introduced that it had

clinched a deal to accumulate a controlling stake in Holcim Ltd’s

companies in India for $10.5 billion.

Markets regulator SEBI granted approval for the open supply final

week. The open supply is estimated at over Rs 31,000 crore if absolutely

subscribed.

In two separate regulatory filings, Ambuja Cements and ACC have

submitted their letter of affords for the open supply, launched by

the Adani household group’s Mauritius-based agency Endeavour Trade and

Investment.

As per the revised schedule submitted by ICICI Securities and

Deutsche Equities India, managers to the open supply, the tendering

of shares opens from August 26 and can finish on September 9,

2022.

In May, the Adani Group had made an open supply at Rs 385 per

share for Ambuja Cements and Rs 2,300 per share for ACC.

For Ambuja Cements, the group had made an open supply to the

public shareholders to accumulate as much as 51.63 crore fairness shares,

representing 26% of the expanded share capital, aggregating to Rs

19,879.57 crore.