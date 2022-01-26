Adani Wilmar IPO Opens Tomorrow

Adani Wilmar IPO will open for subscription on January 27

Mumbai:

The preliminary public providing (IPO) of Adani Wilmar, a three way partnership firm between Gautam Adani-led conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore’s Wilmar Group, will open for subscription tomorrow on January 27.

The IPO consists of a recent challenge of 15.65 crore shares value Rs 3,600 crore and all the proceeds will go to the corporate. There is not going to be any secondary providing.

The value band has been fastened at Rs 218-230 a share for its public challenge.

Investors can bid for at least 65 shares and in multiples of 65 thereafter. Retail buyers can make investments a minimal of Rs 14,950 in a single lot and their most funding may be Rs 194,350 for 13 heaps.

The firm’s shares might be listed on inventory exchanges – Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) – on February 8, 2022.

After the IPO, the promoter’s shareholding in Adani Wilmar will come down from the present 100 per cent to 87.92 per cent.

Adani Wilmar’s flagship model Fortune is the biggest promoting edible oil model in India.

Adani Wilmar is a three way partnership integrated in January 1999 between the Adani Group, which is a multinational diversified enterprise group with important pursuits throughout transport and logistics, and vitality and utility sectors, and the Wilmar Group, considered one of Asia’s main agri-business teams which was ranked among the many largest listed firms by market capitalisation on the Singapore Exchange as of February 2021.