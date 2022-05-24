ADDX secures new capital and shareholders through funding round | addx, digital exchange, investment, asia, singapore, oiyee choo, digital strategy, digital investment | FinanceAsia
Singapore-headquartered personal markets trade, ADDX, as we speak May 24 announced the profitable completion of a $58 million pre-series B fundraise, involving a gaggle of newly secured shareholders.
The spherical brings the whole capital raised by the agency up to now, to roughly $120 million and introduces into its shareholder combine Hamilton Lane, Krungsri Finnovate the company enterprise capital arm of Krungsri Bank of Ayudhya, SET Venture Holding a subsidiary of the Stock Exchange of Thailand SET, and United Overseas Bank UOB.
The new Thai companions be a part of home funding banking peer, Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group, which turned a shareholder in ADDX in 2019. Other present shareholders…
