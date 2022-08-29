Adelaide loss sees Nienaber’s Bok win record drop below 60%, but there are caveats | Sport

Jacques Nienaber’s oft-repeated line that profitable will stay their at the start goal is beginning to ring hole.

Following this previous weekend’s 25-17 reverse towards a canny Wallabies outfit in Adelaide, the incumbent nationwide coach’s win share has now dropped to underneath South Africa’s admittedly mediocre historic benchmark of 60%.

Under Nienaber, the Boks have received 58% of their 19 matches to this point, which interprets into 11 victories and eight defeats.

Statistically, which means he now drops into the class of “underachievers” akin to Harry Viljoen (53%), Rudolf Straeuli (52%), Allister Coetzee (44%) and Carel du Plessis (38%).

However, there’s an necessary caveat to notice on this regard.

Springbok coaches’ win data since 1992 Kitch Christie (1994-1995) – 14 matches, 14 wins (100%) Nick Mallett (1997-2000) – 38 matches, 27 wins (71%) Jake White (2004-2007) – 54 matches, 36 wins (67%) Heyneke Meyer (2012-2015) – 48 matches, 32 wins (67%) Rassie Erasmus (2018-2019) – 26 matches, 17 wins (65%) Peter de Villiers (2008-2011) – 48 matches, 30 wins (63%) Andre Markgraaff (1996) – 13 matches, 8 wins (62%) Jacques Nienaber (2020- ) – 19 matches, 11 wins (58%) Harry Viljoen (2000-2001) – 15 matches, 8 wins (53%) Rudolf Straeuli (2002-2003) – 23 matches, 12 wins (52%) Allister Coetzee (2016-2017) – 25 matches, 11 wins (44%) Carel du Plessis (1997) – 8 matches, 3 wins (38%) Ian McIntosh (1993-1994) – 12 matches, 4 wins (33%) John Williams (1992) – 5 matches, 1 win (20%)

All of those former Bok mentors had tenures of not more than two years most, which means there have been distinctive circumstances influencing all these percentages.

One may argue Nienaber is in the identical boat provided that 2020’s Covid-induced Springbok-less yr means he may also have a shortened gig (3 years) as issues stand.

With the exception of his predecessor, Rassie Erasmus, World Cup magician Kitch Christie and the controversial Andre Markgraaff, all different Bok coaches with a win document over 60% had “full” four-year, World Cup-cycle tenures.

Another necessary issue to think about is that a few of these former counterparts had their legacies considerably altered inside a brief area of time.

2007 World Cup-winning coach Jake White ended his third yr as Bok coach in 2006 perilously near being fired after profitable 22 of his 37 Tests as much as that time, a win share of 59%.

Yet his ultimate yr delivered the Webb Ellis trophy and 14 wins from 17, which noticed him shoot as much as 67%, the joint third most profitable Bok coach since isolation.

Erasmus himself solely boasted 7 victories from 14 begins in his first yr in 2018 (50%), earlier than profitable 11 from 12 in 2019’s World Cup title season.

Even now, his 65% total win document remains to be not miles forward of his nice colleague and pal Nienaber.

If something, it simply proves once more that uncooked numbers stay invariably deceptive.