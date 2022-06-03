Adelaide United’s Mo Toure moves to France

Adelaide United have offered 18-year-old attacker Mohamed Toure to French Ligue 1 membership Stade de Reims for an undisclosed price.

Toure has signed a four-year contract, with United’s 19-year-old winger Yaya Dukuly additionally a part of the take care of Stade de Reims.

Toure turned the youngest goal-scorer in A-League Men historical past when he scored as a 15-year-old in February 2020 – one in all seven objectives in 42 video games for the Reds.

“My dream has always been to play in Europe so I’m really looking forward to this next chapter in my career and embracing a new challenge in a tough league,” Toure mentioned in a press release on Friday.

United’s head coach Carl Veart described Toure as “one of the most talented young players” to have performed for the membership.

“The French league is one of the top five leagues in Europe but I’m confident with the right work ethic and desire, Mohamed can be successful,” Veart mentioned.