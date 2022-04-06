Ademi wins second term in Kosovo | Inside UEFA

The 60-year-old, who took over on the helm of soccer in Kosovo in 2018 following the passing of his predecessor Fadil Vokrri, will now serve a brand new four-year time period as president.

“I don’t take this new mandate as a privilege, however as an obligation,” Ademi instructed delegates on the FFK meeting. “However, I cannot fulfil this obligation without you.”

Responsibility and belief

“I take the responsibility that you have given me very seriously,” he added, “and I will pay you back for the trust you have placed in me, as I am a football person, and I am happy to feel at home here in front of you.”

Ademi’s imaginative and prescient for his second mandate contains growing the variety of lively soccer gamers in Kosovo as much as an total whole of 20,000. Outlining his programme, he additionally emphasised the significance of the expansion of girls’s soccer, in addition to the event of the grassroots sector and bettering soccer infrastructures throughout the nation.

Another key point of interest would be the enlargement of Kosovo’s nationwide group stadium from 13,000 to 22,000 seats, alongside the target of fostering and enhancing the nationwide group’s standing underneath newly appointed nationwide group coach, French soccer legend Alain Giresse.