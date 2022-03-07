ADNOC Onshore to expand crude extraction projects in Bab field: Tweet





Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADNOC Onshore) awarded a $227 million contract to increase its enhanced crude extraction initiatives from the “Bab” oilfield, Sky News Arabia TV channel stated on Twitter, with out citing sources.

The contract additionally goals to extend manufacturing on the area situated northwest of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

