ADNOC’s Jaber says investment in fossil fuels required to avoid disrupted market





Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber mentioned on Monday that investments in oil and gasoline capacities have been wanted “to avert disruptions in supply and demand.”

Unprecedented volatility in vitality markets are because of lack of investments in fossil fuels, he added.

