Adorable cat shows how to ‘pounce into the weekend’. Watch and learn

Cat movies are tremendous candy to look at. Those are the clips that always make folks’s day brighter. If you’re somebody who loves seeing these clips, then here’s a video that will depart you very joyful. The share might also train you a factor or two about easy methods to ‘pounce’ into the weekend.

The video reveals a cat named Bowie. The bio of the Instagram web page devoted to the kitty explains that the furry creature is having “Pet friendly adventures in CA, USA. ”

“Wait for it…Pounce into the weekend with Bowie, who loves a good game of hide-and-seek or a playful attack,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The video is posted by Instagram on their official Insta web page. They shared the video has part of their #WeeklyFluff sequence.

The clip opens to point out the cat partially hiding beneath a shark-shaped mattress. The furry creature retains on staring on the digital camera for some moments after which it does this. We received’t give away the whole lot, so check out the video:

The clip has been posted about 15 hours in the past. Since being posted, the video as accrued greater than 1.2 million views and the numbers are solely rising. The video has additionally prompted many to share varied feedback.

“Cute,” wrote an Instagram person. “The cutest thing I have seen today!” posted one other. Many showcased their reactions by sharing coronary heart emoticons.

What are your ideas on the video?