Adorable penguin gatecrashes a boat tour to reunite with friends. Watch

Is this a cute video? Yes. Is that is an lovely video that entails animals? Yes. Is this a video that you’ll find yourself watching greater than as soon as? Yes. This is a video that showcases a really candy penguin and the way it gatecrashes a ship tour. There is an opportunity that the video will depart you smiling from ear to ear.

The video opens to indicate a penguin standing on one facet of a ship. The folks sitting on the other facet are seen filming the creature with their cameras. Everyone stays in the identical place because the boat passes by a waterbody full of small and enormous chunks of ice. That, nonetheless, just isn’t all that the video exhibits. The clip then goes on to indicate a gaggle of penguins standing on a bit of iceberg. Soon, the boat reaches it and the creature hops onto the chunk of ice from the boat to reunite with its pals.

Take a take a look at the video that will depart you with an enormous smile in your face:

What are your ideas on the video? Did the clip depart you entertained?