Adorable raccoon enjoying some chicken nuggets will make you smile. Watch

Some individuals chew softly whereas others are loud chewers. But on the subject of raccoons, no one appears to thoughts if they’re chewing loudly due to how completely cute they give the impression of being whereas doing so! This video that was posted on Instagram reveals how a cute little racoon was having fun with a few of her favorite hen nuggets.

The video opens to point out a raccoon named Crystal, ready to be fed. The video was made in reply to a remark posted on TikTok that reads, “She’s so adorable! Can you try some chicken nuggets? I bet she loves the nugs.” It was adopted by a heart-eyed emoji. And as rightly guessed by the commenter, this cute raccoon positive loves consuming hen nuggets.

She does not draw back from expressing how a lot she loves them and chews the nuggets as loudly as potential. People on the Internet appear to like how loudly she chews and this cute video has gone viral with many reshares. “Chicken nuggies,” reads the caption that accompanies this cute animal video.

Watch it right here:

The video was posted on Instagram round 5 days in the past. So far, this video has garnered greater than 10,000 views. It has additionally obtained a number of feedback from animal lovers.

“I think I could watch her chew forever,” commented an Instagram person, adopted by some heart-eyed emojis. “Awwwww! The little nugget loves nuggets!” posted one other particular person. “Omg I can’t with her cuteness,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this cute animal video?