Adult daughters of Purdue professor accuse him of incest

Marion County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Purdue University Associate Professor Robert Givan with two counts of incest.

The grownup daughters of Purdue University Associate Professor Robert Givan accused him of molesting them since they had been in third grade, in accordance with allegations in a possible trigger affidavit filed Tuesday with two counts of incest.

Each recounted reminiscences of Givan molesting them on numerous events, in accordance with the affidavit.

Givan, 58, is a pc engineering professor who has been with the college since August 1997.

“All five of my children, including my twin daughters, have been raised in a thoroughly loving and nourishing environment by all involved parents,” Givan stated in a written assertion to the Journal & Courier.

More Lafayette crime information: Man convicted of trying to shoot police officers sentenced to 57 years

“I have never had any form of inappropriate relationship with any minor or any form of non-consensual relationship with anyone, and I am innocent of any such charges,” Givan said.

Other crime information: Former Klondike Elementary tutor sentenced for molesting student

The affidavit states that Givan blamed the ladies’s psychological remedy for implanting or twisting reminiscences.

Asked for remark about Givan’s standing and whether or not he has been sanctioned due to the costs, Purdue University spokesmen Tim Doty stated the college doesn’t have any details about legal expenses in opposition to Givan.

This article initially appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue University engineering professor accused of incest