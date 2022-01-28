Adult who, at 17, sexually assaulted child is sentenced to juvenile facility

A 26-year-old transgender lady who, at age 17, sexually assaulted a toddler will serve a two-year sentence in a juvenile facility moderately than a jail for adults, a choose dominated Thursday.

The case of Hannah Tubbs, who has admitted sexually assaulting a 10-year-old woman in 2014 within the rest room of a Denny’s restaurant in Palmdale, has thrown a highlight on Los Angeles County Dist. Atty George Gascón’s refusal to hunt the switch of juvenile defendants to grownup courtroom. Gascón has argued that the brains of juveniles aren’t absolutely developed and that the correct setting to rehabilitate individuals who commit crimes whereas underage is a juvenile remedy facility.

Although Tubbs dedicated the sexual assault in 2014, she was not arrested and charged with the crime till January 2021, when Gascón was in workplace. In the interim, she had been arrested for battery, drug possession and probation violations in Idaho and Washington and convicted of assault with a lethal weapon in Kern County, based on Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officers. She was additionally arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor however wasn’t prosecuted for the alleged offense, based on courtroom information.

In November, Tubbs admitted sexually assaulting the 10-year-old woman, an assault that regulation enforcement officers mentioned stopped solely when another person walked into the toilet. Prosecutors, nonetheless, by no means filed a movement searching for to switch her case to grownup courtroom, the place she might have confronted an extended sentence that might be served in a jail or jail that homes adults.

“I want to be clear,” Superior Court Judge Mario Barrera mentioned at a listening to Thursday in a Lancaster courtroom. “The filing of a transfer motion is entirely within the discretion of the district attorney.”

Gascón beforehand informed The Times that the sufferer, who has moved away from California and stays in remedy, didn’t need to testify at a trial. He additionally expressed concern that as a transgender lady, Tubbs could possibly be victimized in a jail for adults. In a youth facility, he mentioned, she might obtain remedy and remedy.

Absent a request from the prosecution to switch the case to grownup courtroom, Barrera mentioned he was “extremely limited” within the sentence he might impose on Tubbs for the sexual assault. She was ordered in December to spend two years in a juvenile facility, which the choose referred to as the “maximum time allowed pursuant to the law.” Tubbs has already been in custody for a yr.

After the two-year sentence was imposed, attorneys for the Los Angeles County Probation Department, which administers the juvenile services, requested Barrera to order that Tubbs serve her time period in a county jail, the place she’d be held amongst grownup offenders. That request was the main target of the listening to Thursday, the place Barrera and the attorneys wrestled with methods to interpret the language of a statute that governs how and the place to accommodate offenders who commit crimes whereas underage.

Tubbs didn’t seem in courtroom for the listening to. Her lawyer, Maceo Lewis, requested Barrera to bar a tv crew, radio journalist and photographer from the courtroom, saying that his consumer had been assaulted in custody due to the publicity surrounding her case and that further media protection would threaten her security. The choose denied his request.

Justin Clark, a lawyer for the county, argued that the courtroom had the discretion to grant the probation division’s request to position Tubbs in an grownup lock-up. If Tubbs had been stored in a youth facility, “the reality is that she will be housed in isolation,” for her security and others, Clark mentioned.

Barrera finally denied the request, saying the state Legislature had restricted a choose’s authority to switch somebody who dedicated against the law as a juvenile to grownup custody, even when the offender was not underage on the time of his or her detention.

Barrera ordered that the probation division take custody of Tubbs on Thursday and transport her to a youth facility, both Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar or the Dorothy Kirby Center in Commerce, the place she is going to serve out the rest of her two-year time period. It’s unclear the place Tubbs has been housed for the previous yr.

Tubbs’ lawyer declined to remark after the listening to.

Outside the courtroom, Deputy Dist. Atty. Shea Sanna, who had supported the probation division’s request to accommodate Tubbs in a county jail, mentioned he had needed her positioned in an grownup facility so she would “not be around impressionable children.”

“You have a violent child sexual predator who’s been sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility,” he mentioned. “As a prosecutor,” he added, “I’m not here to protect child molesters.”

Sanna mentioned that as a result of Tubbs was underage when she sexually assaulted the woman, she wouldn’t be required to register as a intercourse offender.

He declined to touch upon the choice by the D.A.’s workplace to not search a switch of her case to an grownup courtroom.

Calling the decision of Tubbs’ case “unsatisfactory,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district consists of Palmdale, criticized the district legal professional’s workplace for not searching for to attempt Tubbs in grownup courtroom — “where she rightly belongs,” Barger mentioned in an announcement. “Instead, we’re left with a 26-year-old individual sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility in isolation, separated by sight and sound from the other juveniles.”