Advantage City after breathless seven-goal thriller against Real Madrid

Manchester: Manchester City simply couldn’t shake off Real Madrid.

In a wild Champions League match that resembled a basketball sport at occasions, City beat Madrid 4-3 within the first leg of the semi-finals however will go away Etihad Stadium questioning how the report 13-time champions have been nonetheless in it.

Kevin De Bruyne, entrance, celebrates with Phil Foden after opening the scoring for City inside two minutes. Credit:AP

Ultimately, Karim Benzema’s cheeky “Panenka” penalty within the 82nd minute noticed Madrid escape with some hope of pulling off a comeback in subsequent week’s second leg at Santiago Bernabeu.

City, trying to attain the ultimate for a second straight 12 months, have been 2-0 forward after 11 minutes — by way of targets by Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus — and will have been additional clear earlier than Benzema steered in a volley within the thirty third.