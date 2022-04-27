Advantage City after breathless seven-goal thriller against Real Madrid
Manchester: Manchester City simply couldn’t shake off Real Madrid.
In a wild Champions League match that resembled a basketball sport at occasions, City beat Madrid 4-3 within the first leg of the semi-finals however will go away Etihad Stadium questioning how the report 13-time champions have been nonetheless in it.
Ultimately, Karim Benzema’s cheeky “Panenka” penalty within the 82nd minute noticed Madrid escape with some hope of pulling off a comeback in subsequent week’s second leg at Santiago Bernabeu.
City, trying to attain the ultimate for a second straight 12 months, have been 2-0 forward after 11 minutes — by way of targets by Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus — and will have been additional clear earlier than Benzema steered in a volley within the thirty third.
Phil Foden restored City’s two-goal lead within the 53rd, Vinicius jnr replied two minutes later for Madrid and the possibilities stored coming for each groups earlier than Bernardo Silva curled a shot contained in the close to submit after the referee performed the benefit following a foul on Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Benzema had the ultimate say on the evening by changing a penalty after Aymeric Laporte’s handball to change into the competitors’s prime scorer on 14 targets.
More to return
AP