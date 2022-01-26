Adventurer dies just days into epic trip

An adventurer trying to row alone throughout the Atlantic Ocean has been discovered useless within the cabin of his boat.

Jean-Jacques Savin, 75, was found useless Saturday contained in the cabin of his boat, which was discovered overturned off the Azore Islands, a Portuguese archipelago, in line with buddies on a Facebook web page chronicling his journey.

He had taken off on January 1 from the southern tip of Portugal to row throughout the Atlantic in a journey that he had anticipated would take about three months.

On Thursday night time, the previous soldier activated two misery beacons.

“Unfortunately, the ocean this time was stronger this time than our friend, he who so loved navigating and the sea,” the publish stated.

The actual circumstances of his dying haven’t been decided.

In 2019, Savin had floated alone throughout the Atlantic in a big barrel-shaped capsule, utilizing sea currents to propel himself.

This article was initially revealed within the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission.