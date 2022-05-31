Adviser who helped Vladimir Putin rise to power quits

London: Valentin Yumashev, the son-in-law of former Russian chief Boris Yeltsin who helped Vladimir Putin come to energy, has give up his position as a Kremlin adviser, two folks acquainted with Yumashev’s considering informed Reuters.

Yumashev was an unpaid adviser with restricted affect on Putin’s decision-making, however his departure removes one of many final hyperlinks inside Putin’s administration to Yeltsin’s rule, a interval of liberal reforms and Russia’s opening up in the direction of the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a gathering of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council by way of videoconference in Moscow, Russia. Credit:AP

Though Putin’s insurance policies over time have diverged from the values that Yeltsin espoused, the Russian chief has saved his ties to the previous first household.

Putin ordered his armed forces to assault Ukraine on February 24 in an invasion that Western governments say is an act of unjustified aggression and which Moscow calls a “special operation” essential to guard Russian-speakers in jap Ukraine.