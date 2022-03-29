Advocate Jennifer Wardlow Is Making the World a Better Place for Fellow Special Olympics Athletes

Jennifer Wardlow liked amassing pins on the 1995 Special Olympics World Games in New Haven, Connecticut. A staple of main Special Olympics competitions, the pins are designed to symbolize the athletes’ states and/or nations. It is a practice borrowed from the Olympics—and for Wardlow, it was a enjoyable approach to make new mates.

At the World Games, athletes from everywhere in the globe participate in exchanging pins. Some are nonverbal and others converse languages moreover English. That doesn’t cease the thrill. “There’s different ways to communicate, and that’s what you have to adapt to,” Wardlow says concerning the expertise. While on a Zoom interview, she makes hand indicators and gestures, indicating how she interacted with athletes of all cultural backgrounds.

Jennifer Wardlow has excelled as a pacesetter, advocate and athlete.

During that July week in Connecticut, Wardlow frolicked with an athlete from Africa. After awhile, Wardlow shared a bit of bubble gum. Without a shared language, they might say the phrases “yum yum, yum yum” and level to the gum. More athletes caught on and requested Wardlow for gum. Eventually she gave out so many items of bubble gum that she had no selection however to say no extra yum yum.

It is moments like these that laid the muse for Wardlow’s work with Special Olympics and the affect she would make. Since that point, she has served as a Global Messenger, an athlete who represents the group in a public-facing management position, and has advocated for extra inclusion for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Through her personal actions and management, she has additionally inspired athletes worldwide to be themselves and never enable being completely different to cease them from doing something they wish to do.

Wardlow attended Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the place she performed a wide range of sports activities however didn’t know a lot about Special Olympics. However, when she discovered about it by means of a good friend, she was hooked. “One of my friends I graduated with had asked me to take him to practice and I was like, ‘Wow, this looks fun,’ and I knew a couple other people who played as well,” says Wardlow.

Starting Special Olympics in 1990, at 19 years previous, Wardlow started with athletics, and ultimately participated in speed skating, bowling, softball, alpine skiing and basketball. Her expertise enjoying highschool sports activities added to her fast stage of success. This is an expertise that many athletes share, however what is exclusive about Wardlow is how briskly she began to make an affect.

Wardlow (proper) is a multi-sport athlete, however really shines off the sector of play as a pacesetter.

After solely three years of competing, Wardlow took her first step within the Special Olympics Athlete Leadership realm when she went by means of the Special Olympics North Carolina Athletes for Outreach (now referred to as Global Messenger) coaching in 1993. She excelled instantly as a storyteller and advocate, inflicting her choice as a Sargent Shriver International Global Messenger in 2005. Like in Connecticut, she was in a position to expertise unfamiliar cultures as she traveled globally on behalf of the Special Olympics motion. One such journey included a go to to the 2007 World Summer Games in Shanghai with President George W. Bush and his delegation.

The expertise of touring the world has proven Wardlow how way more privileged individuals within the United States are in comparison with others. And she makes certain these classes are utilized in a optimistic mild. “We never know what people are going through around the world, because of the privileges and rights we have in the United States. Everybody doesn’t have those rights,” says 50-year-old Wardlow.

Sherry Paul, who was one among Wardlow’s trainers when she turned a Global Messenger talks concerning the time the 2 met. During introductions within the first coaching, Wardlow talked about she simply completed a stand-up comedy class at the local people faculty. The two have been companions and mates ever since. “She has had a strong voice since the beginning, but it has grown stronger,” Paul says. “Something I love so much is that her interest in the betterment of our organization and the world is not just for her, but it’s for every athlete and every potential athlete that’s out there.”

In all the things she has executed with the group, Wardlow, who’s now a part-time worker with Special Olympics North Carolina, says her time spent with founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver is one among her proudest moments. Wardlow attended Shriver’s eighty fifth celebration in 2006 on the White House with President Bush and was deeply affected by their time collectively.

Wardlow (left) had the privilege of assembly Eunice Kennedy Shriver and was deeply affected by their time collectively.

Wardlow calls Shriver a “priceless jewel” and admires that when she set her thoughts to one thing, she completed what she began. “She showed me how to be persistent, how to be diligent, and taught me it’s not about me, it’s about us,” Wardlow says with energy in her voice. “She showed me there’s no i in team but there’s an i in unity.”

Wardlow took that lesson to coronary heart, and her huge contributions to the group stretch far past her competitiveness. They’ve enriched the lives of athletes everywhere in the world and given them a voice.